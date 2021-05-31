China allows couples to have three children





5 hours later Of the image, EPA Talking about image, The move comes after a 10-year unanimous census showed it was the first time the Chinese have grown at such a low rate in recent years. China said it would allow couples to give birth to up to three children, after a census showed the birth rate had dropped dramatically. In 2016, China repealed the long-standing ban on having more than one child, replacing it with a maximum of two children, and is now failing to increase the number of births satisfactorily. The development of children’s education in the cities has discouraged Chinese couples. The recent move was approved by President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the country’s executive, according to local newspapers in China. The Xinhua News Agency said the article would be accompanied by “supportive articles, which will help raise the birth rate to keep us abreast of our goal of facing the majority of the elderly and keeping the elderly. benefit of having people to work with. “ How did people react? But some experts are not optimistic. Hao Zhou, an economist at Commerzbank, told Reuters: “If the number of couples allowed to have children had changed, the current law concerning up to two children would have changed something.” “But who needs three children? Young people can have two children, a lot of them. The emotional problem is that life is very expensive and the burdens of life remain very high.” Zhiwei Zhang, economist at Pinpoint Management, told the rally that “the immediate effect may be positive, but it is moderate.” “The long-term impact will be that the government is able to reduce the cost of educating children – especially schools and homes.” On the convention site, some Chinese have shown that they don’t seem to have much to say. A convention user said on Weibo: “[Dushobora kuvyara] three kids, but the problem is, I don’t feel like I want anyone. “ Of the image, Getty Images Talking about image, The increase in the number of elderly in China could lead to a shortage of jobs in the coming years to reach the elderly What do you think? A survey released last month found that around 12 million children were born last year – a figure that has dropped significantly from 18 million in 2016, the first children born since 1960. The survey was conducted at the end of 2020, where around 7 million surveyors went door-to-door to gather information on the family. Considering the number of respondents, it is considered to be the first survey that clearly describes all the needs of the Chinese, which is also very important in the preparation of future plans. It was hoped that the referendum result would alleviate China’s family problems. What were the previous points? Even in 2016, when the government repealed a controversial law banning the adoption of more than one child, it failed to even raise the birth rate even though it had risen over the next two years. Yue Su, from the Economist Intelligence Unit, said, “Although the two-child policy made a difference in raising the birth rate, it has been a long time ago.” For many years, the Chinese continued to adhere to the one-child policy established in 1979 to stop population growth. Families who break the policy could face fines, job loss or sometimes abortions. This one-child policy has also led to greater inequality between women and men – in a country with a more male-dominated culture. “This creates a problem in finding a wife, especially for low-income men,” says Dr Mu Zheng of the National University of Singapore. China can end all maternity leave Before the survey’s publication, some experts expected all fertility problems to be eliminated – although China appears more concerned. But others see it as a possible “other problem”, focusing on highlighting the differences between urban and rural areas. It is said that as women living in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai may seek to delay childbirth or never give birth, those in the farming community may still want to follow the old culture and want a larger family. “If we remove all the clauses, farming families will be able to produce more children than in the city, which will create problems,” one of the planners told Retuers, citing rising poverty and unemployment. . Of the image, Getty Images Talking about image, About 12 million children were born in China last year, the first few since the 1960s. Experts have warned that any impact on the Chinese people, such as the decline, could affect other parts of the world. “The Chinese economy has grown rapidly and there are now many attractive industries in China. So the Chinese are on the decline, the consequences are huge, ”said Dr. Yi Fuxian, professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos