President Joko Widodo highlights peak in Covid-19 cases in Kudus during limited meeting of JOGLOSEMAR NEWS





JAKARTA, JOGLOSEMARNEWS.COM The peak of Covid-19 shirts at Kudus Regency, Central Java is not playing games. In fact, the Covid-19 case was of particular concern to President Joko Widodo during a closed-door meeting on Monday (5/31/2021). In Ratas (limited session), President Jokowi requested a report from Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin regarding the current conditions in Kudus. “In particular, he (President Jokowi) asked, requesting a report in Central Java, namely Kudus. Indeed, Kudus has recently seen a dramatic increase, in terms of confirmed cases, as well as hospital admissions, ”Budi said in an online press conference on Monday (5/31/2021). According to Budi Gunadi, the rise in cases in Kudus was quickly followed. “Especially for those who go to the hospital, we have distributed them to the closest areas around Kudus and also to the provincial capital in Semarang. We continue to coordinate with the governor. Patients who previously came from around Kudus, like Pati, Sragen, were referred to other hospitals outside of Kudus, ”he said. In addition, the National Police have also tracked this spike in cases by closely monitoring the implementation of micro-lockdowns. “So we hope that what happened in Kudus will allow us to isolate and not spread to other parts of central Java,” said Budi. Former BUMN deputy minister said the government was also doing it aggressively whole genome sequencing on the sample of cases to find out whether the Kudus flare was caused by a new mutation or not. “Our message is that for areas with a high enough jump, including those in Kudus, please stay disciplined, especially wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping your distance,” Budi said. As cited on https://corona.kuduskab.go.id, data on the addition of Covid-19 cases as of May 30, there were 78 other positive cases, 64 patients recovered and 6 patients died. The total number of patients treated was 276 people and 922 people were in independent isolation. During this time, the total number of cured patients was 5,644 and a total of 616 patients died.







