Plans for the Longueville Tennis Club's lighting installation are angering neighbors

Jill Golledge was concerned about the loss of on-street parking, the noise and impact on wildlife, as well as site visits by people with ulterior motives who are attracted to the light. Malcolm and Helen Robertson were concerned that tennis players would stick around for drinks after a match. Judging from the habits of the cricketers and footballers who use the Kingsford Smith Oval during the day, this is likely to happen, they wrote. The players bring their drinks to the oval in car refrigerators. Occasionally a barbecue is organized [and] brought to the oval by the players. Former Longueville Tennis Club President Bruce Hogan with local players Will and Christina Hong, and young Alfred. Credit: Wolter Peeters Geoff Grinter, a Longueville resident and member of the tennis club, said the lights would reduce the value of nearby properties. Dozens of entries also questioned the demand for night tennis, pointing out that several other courts within a three-mile radius were floodlit at night. But the club's former president Bruce Hogan, who made the application, said with younger people moving to the Lane Cove area there was an increasing demand for night tennis. With the River Road Tennis Center temporarily closed for redevelopment, there were only three other floodlit courts in the local government area, in Lane Cove West, he said.

Locals don't like change, Hogan said. Many neighbors would say: let's export the problem; there are lamps in other LGAs. That's probably the ultimate NIMBY. The adjacent oval has no lighting, the adjacent pavilion does. It's not like the possums aren't acclimating down there, Hogan said. Longueville Tennis Club has made several previous attempts to install floodlights on its outdoor courts. Credit: Wolter Peeters In its application, the club argued that the two selected courses were located deepest in the park and that there were no homes on the immediate boundaries of the courses. Not all neighbors were against the lights. In his submission, Bill Power said the 9pm curfew was reasonable. As for owls losing their sleep, how ridiculous and insulting it is to suggest that tennis players will destroy cars is absurd [sic].

The tennis courts are owned by the council and the lighting application is with Lane Cove Council. Mayor Scott Bennison was contacted for comment. The club made a similar attempt to install lighting in 2019, but it failed. According to Lane Cove's community website, In The Cove, the club has that too attempted to install lighting in 1965 and 1981.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/this-north-shore-tennis-club-wants-lights-one-resident-wrote-a-28-page-objection-20240212-p5f4ao.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos