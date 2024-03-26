The Sun's Girls Hockey All-Star team





Player of the Year Lily MacKenzie Wilmington/Stoneham A natural scorer, MacKenzie finished the season with 34 goals and eight assists, giving her career totals of 86 goals and 36 assists for 122 points. That point total ranks her first among Wilmington players and second all-time in the history of the co-op program, which also draws players from Stoneham and North Reading. She scored 34 of the team's 58 goals this season. A two-time Sun All-Star, MacKenzie helped lead the team to three straight state tournament berths, including an 11-9-1 mark this season. She is also a member of the WHS softball team. Giovanna Gulinello Billerica/Chelmsford Gulinello, a Billerica junior, led the co-op team in scoring with 14 goals and 16 assists, giving her 68 career points. She was named team MVP and a member of the MVC/DCL Division 1 All-Conference team. Gulinello helped Billerica/Chelmsford qualify for the state tournament, losing in the first round in a 1-0 double-overtime thriller to Belmont. Gulinello is also a member of Billerica's soccer and lacrosse programs. Cat Schille Tewksbury/Methuen Schille was also a two-time Sun All-Star in hockey and helped lead the Red Rangers to a 15-5-2 overall record, including a win over Wellesley in the first round of the state tournament. A talented scorer, she finished the season with 13 goals, nine assists and 22 points and finished her career with 30 goals, 16 assists and 46 points. Schille, named the team's MVP, is also at the top of her class academically and the senior has named UMass as her top choice for college. Lyla Chapman Tewksbury/Methuen Only a freshman, Chapman has made a big impact on the hockey and football teams. This winter, the puck-moving defenseman helped the Red Rangers to a 15-win season, including advancing to the second round of the state tournament. She played a big role in the team's power play and was always on the ice for penalty kicks. She finished the season with one goal and 14 assists, which comes after her debut season as an eighth grader when she had three goals and four assists, giving her 22 points in two years. Kailey Hannon Westford Academy/Littleton Hannon, a two-time Sun All-Star, finished the season with 13 goals and nine assists, upsetting the Winthrop co-op team in the first round of the state tournament before losing to Malden Catholic. Last year she finished with 22 goals and 10 assists. Hannon is a team captain, a two-year MVC/DCL All-Conference selection and a three-time league all-star. He is also a member of the Littleton High field hockey and lacrosse teams. Academically, she is on the principal's list, an honor roll student and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Maddie Sainato Wilmington/Stoneham Sainato, a two-time Sun All-Star and the region's only goalie to make this year's team, was instrumental in leading the co-op team to an 11-9-1 overall record and three straight state tournament appearances. She posted two shutouts on the season and gave up two goals or fewer in ten games, including stellar performances against Woburn, Reading and Arlington. Sainato, who comes from five generations of athletes at WHS, has also spent time playing softball, lacrosse and softball. Second team Billerica/Chelmsford: Kara Gambale, Fr., forward. Shawsheen/Bedford: Violet Lorusso, Fr., forward; Rebecca Sobol, Fr., forward. Tewksbury/Methuen: Sammy Ryan, Fr., forward; Lydia Barnes, Fr., goalkeeper; Emma Ryan, Sr., defense; Emma Giordano, Sr., forward. Westford Academy/Littleton: Kiera Tucker, sophomore, goalkeeper; Lauren Alonardo, Sr., defense. Wilmington/Stoneham: Paige Fuller, Sr., forward; Ashley Mercier, Sr., defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lowellsun.com/2024/03/26/the-suns-girls-hockey-all-star-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos