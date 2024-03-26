Notre Dame hockey adds Duluth grad transfer Blake Biondi to the roster





SOUTH BEND The build-out of the 2024-25 Notre Dame hockey roster continued Tuesday with the announcement by Minnesota Duluth forward Blake Biondi that he will play his senior season at Notre Dame. Biondi, a former Minnesota Mr. Hermantown hockey and four-year starter for coach Scott Sandelin's Bulldogs, announced via social media and to The Rink Lives Jess Myers that he will graduate from Duluth and then move to South Bend to work on a master's degree. while playing for coach Jeff Jackson's Fighting Irish. Both Duluth, a member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), and Notre Dame, a Big Ten member, were eliminated from their respective conference tournaments and did not make the 16-team NCAA tournament field on Sunday. Football:Notre Dame football corner Benjamin Morrison will be out of the spring following shoulder surgery Women's Basketball:Scouting Notre Dame women's basketball NCAA Sweet 16 opponent Oregon State, prediction “I'm so excited to be working toward a master's degree and playing at Notre Dame next year,” Biondi said on social media. This is an opportunity I am grateful for and I can't wait to see what God has planned. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound Biondi, who will turn 22 at the end of April, scored 37 goals and had 76 points in 25 games as captain of the Hermantown High Schools hockey team in 2019-2020. At Duluth, he compiled 30 goals and 58 points in 119 games with a career high of 17 goals and 28 points during his sophomore season of 2021-2022. He played just 17 games as a junior, scoring just three goals and six points, before having surgery on both shoulders. Biondi bounced back last season, scoring eight goals and 19 points in 34 games for Duluth, which finished 12-20-5 this season. Biondi, whose father Joe skated for Duluth from 1990 to 1993, will graduate from the Labovitz School of Business with a double major in business and marketing. He leaves the program with the blessing of head coach Scott Sandelin, a coaching friend of Jackson's. “I want to acknowledge that it was a very difficult decision to leave UMD, but I believe it is the best choice for my career,” Biondi added on social media. These past four years as a Bulldog and my time in Duluth will be something I always appreciate. Now I'm ready to get things going in South Bend and put on the gold helmets!! Go Irish!

