Eden Park, Auckland CRICKET weather – 7, 10 and 14 day weather forecast

40.5 3:00 PM 21°C 6 p.m 18 °c 9 o'clock in the evening 16 °c 12 o'clock 15 °c 3 hours 15 °c 6 hours 14 °c 9:00 am 18 °c 12.00 21°C Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand The weather this week The weather in Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand is forecast for the next 10 days with a high of 22c/71f on Thu 04. The low is 9c/48f on Tue 16. Most rainfall will be on Sat 06 2.95mm / 0.12 inches. On the windiest day, winds of up to 29 km/h/18 mph are expected on Wednesday 10. Visit the Hourly, Hourly and Historical section for in-depth weather forecast information for Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. UV index Loading UV index… Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand The weather today and tomorrow Temperature Wind Humidity Rain Cloud Busy Wednesday

Morning Clearly 13°c 3 km/h 90% 0.0mm 12% 1023mb Wednesday

Afternoon Partly cloudy 21°c 6 km/h 54% 0.0mm 25% 1023mb Wednesday

Evening Sunny 18°c 4 km/h 71% 0.0mm 17% 1022mb Wednesday

Overnight stay Clearly 16°c 4 km/h 82% 0.0mm 9% 1023mb Temperature Wind Humidity Rain Cloud Busy Thursday

Morning Partly cloudy 14°c 5 km/h 91% 0.0mm 28% 1022mb Thursday

Afternoon Sunny 21°c 9 km/h 55% 0.0mm 13% 1022mb Thursday

Evening Partly cloudy 18°c 9 km/h 75% 0.0mm 31% 1021mb Thursday

Overnight stay Cloudy 17°c 7 km/h 89% 0.0mm 87% 1021mb Temperature Wind Humidity Rain Cloud Busy Friday

Morning The mist 17°c 8 km/h 96% 0.0mm 100% 1021mb Friday

Afternoon Partly cloudy 19°c 19 km/h 60% 0.0mm 30% 1023mb Friday

Evening Partly cloudy 17°c 15 km/h 73% 0.0mm 55% 1022mb Friday

Overnight stay Cloudy 15°c 13 km/h 82% 0.0mm 63% 1023mb Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand weather calendar High Low Wind Cloud Rain Busy Humidity sunrise Sunset Wednesday

April 03 Sunny 21°c 13°c 6 km/h 20% 0.0mm 1023mb 74% 7:37 am 7:12 PM Thursday

April 4 Local rain in the area 22°c 14°c 15 km/h 31% 0.2mm 1022mb 77% 7:37 am 7:11 pm Friday

April 05 Local rain in the area 19°c 14°c 21 km/h 52% 1.9mm 1022mb 78% 7:38 am 7:09 PM Saturday

April 6 Local rain in the area 20°c 13°c 17 km/h 51% 2.9mm 1024mb 82% 7:39 am 7:08 PM Sunday

April 7 Local rain in the area 20°c 16°c 15 km/h 67% 0.9mm 1027mb 77% 7:40 am 7:06 PM Monday

April 08 Local rain in the area 20°c 16°c 13 km/h 51% 0.1mm 1027mb 74% 6:40 am 6:05 PM High Low Wind Cloud Rain Busy Humidity sunrise Sunset Tuesday

April 9 Local rain in the area 20°c 15°c 22 km/h 55% 0.1mm 1025mb 75% 6:41 am 6:03 PM Wednesday

April 10 Local rain in the area 21°c 18°c 29 km/h 77% 0.3mm 1022mb 83% 6:42 am 6:02 PM Thursday

11 April Local rain in the area 20°c 18°c 28 km/h 96% 1.8mm 1017mb 89% 6:43 am 6:01 PM Friday

12 April Local rain in the area 18°c 15°c 17 km/h 79% 2.2mm 1015mb 90% 6:44 am 5:59 PM Saturday

13th of April Sunny 19°c 13°c 19 km/h 7% 0.0mm 1015mb 73% 6:45 am 5:58 PM Sunday

April 14 Cloudy 18°c 13°c 18 km/h 43% 0.0mm 1022mb 65% 6:46 am 5:57 PM Eden Park, Auckland Weather meteogram Loading weather meteogram… Eden Park, Auckland Weather Video Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand Holiday weather overview Best months to visit Eden Park, Auckland? January and February are the best months to go on holiday or travel to Eden Park, Auckland. The temperature in this month is forecast to be around 22 degrees Celsius and an average of 182.5625 hours of sunshine per month. Coldest months of Eden Park, Auckland? July and August are the coldest months with temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius. Which months have the most rain in Eden Park, Auckland? The most rain falls in July and June, with a precipitation amount of 127.35 mm. Traveling to Eden Park, Auckland? View our weather averages for Eden Park, Auckland to better plan your holiday or trip. If you just want to know what the weather was like on previous dates for research or teaching, or if you're just curious, visit our historical weather of Eden Park, Auckland. The weather in Eden Park, Auckland in April The temperature fluctuates around 19 degrees and at night it feels like 15 degrees. In April, Eden Park, Auckland receives 87.29mm of rain and approximately 7 rainy days in the month. The humidity is almost 78%. Click on the map below to view the weather for each location More popular destinations Auckland |

More weather options for Eden Park, Auckland Buy historical weather data and averages for Eden Park, Auckland In addition to annual weather averages, data is also available hourly in CSV format for Eden Park, Auckland as of July 2008. The following weather fields are provided in CSV format. Temperature (°C/°F)

Visibility (km or miles)

Pressure (mb or inches)

Cloud (%)

Humidity (%)

Wind speed (km/h, mph, knots or m/s)

Wind gust (km/h, mph, knots or m/s)

Amount of snow (cm)

Amount of rain (mm or inches)

UV index

Wind direction (degrees)

Dew point (°C/°F)

Description text of the sky condition Buy historical weather data » Do you want to integrate it back into your website or app? Check out our popular weather API to get weather data in XML and JSON format for millions of cities and towns around the world. Holidays Destinations Nearest Cities/towns Nearest Airport Nearest Cricket stadiums Nearest Golf courses Nearest Football stadiums

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.worldweatheronline.com/cricket/eden-park-auckland-weather/nz.aspx

