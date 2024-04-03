Connect with us

Eden Park, Auckland CRICKET weather – 7, 10 and 14 day weather forecast

Eden Park, Auckland Current weather

Wind:
4 km/h

NNENNE wind

Rain:
0.0mm

Cloud:
58%

Humidity:
51%

Sunrise:
7:37 am

Moonrise:
12:23 pm

Phase:

Sunset:
7:12 PM

Moonset:
3:56 PM

Today:
40.5

3:00 PM

Cloudy

21°C

6 p.m

Sunny

18 °c

9 o'clock in the evening

Clearly

16 °c

12 o'clock

Clearly

15 °c

3 hours

Clearly

15 °c

6 hours

Partly cloudy

14 °c

9:00 am

Partly cloudy

18 °c

12.00

Sunny

21°C

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand The weather this week

The weather in Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand is forecast for the next 10 days with a high of 22c/71f on Thu 04. The low is 9c/48f on Tue 16. Most rainfall will be on Sat 06 2.95mm / 0.12 inches. On the windiest day, winds of up to 29 km/h/18 mph are expected on Wednesday 10. Visit the Hourly, Hourly and Historical section for in-depth weather forecast information for Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.

UV index

Loading UV index…

UV scale

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand The weather today and tomorrow

Temperature

Wind

Humidity

Rain

Cloud

Busy

Wednesday
Morning

Clearly

Clearly

13°c

3 km/h

90%

0.0mm

12%

1023mb

Wednesday
Afternoon

Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy

21°c

6 km/h

54%

0.0mm

25%

1023mb

Wednesday
Evening

Sunny

Sunny

18°c

4 km/h

71%

0.0mm

17%

1022mb

Wednesday
Overnight stay

Clearly

Clearly

16°c

4 km/h

82%

0.0mm

9%

1023mb

Temperature

Wind

Humidity

Rain

Cloud

Busy

Thursday
Morning

Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy

14°c

5 km/h

91%

0.0mm

28%

1022mb

Thursday
Afternoon

Sunny

Sunny

21°c

9 km/h

55%

0.0mm

13%

1022mb

Thursday
Evening

Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy

18°c

9 km/h

75%

0.0mm

31%

1021mb

Thursday
Overnight stay

Cloudy

Cloudy

17°c

7 km/h

89%

0.0mm

87%

1021mb

Temperature

Wind

Humidity

Rain

Cloud

Busy

Friday
Morning

The mist

The mist

17°c

8 km/h

96%

0.0mm

100%

1021mb

Friday
Afternoon

Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy

19°c

19 km/h

60%

0.0mm

30%

1023mb

Friday
Evening

Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy

17°c

15 km/h

73%

0.0mm

55%

1022mb

Friday
Overnight stay

Cloudy

Cloudy

15°c

13 km/h

82%

0.0mm

63%

1023mb

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand weather calendar

High

Low

Wind

Cloud

Rain

Busy

Humidity

sunrise

Sunset

Wednesday
April 03

Sunny

Sunny

21°c

13°c

6 km/h

20%

0.0mm

1023mb

74%

7:37 am

7:12 PM

Thursday
April 4

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

22°c

14°c

15 km/h

31%

0.2mm

1022mb

77%

7:37 am

7:11 pm

Friday
April 05

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

19°c

14°c

21 km/h

52%

1.9mm

1022mb

78%

7:38 am

7:09 PM

Saturday
April 6

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

20°c

13°c

17 km/h

51%

2.9mm

1024mb

82%

7:39 am

7:08 PM

Sunday
April 7

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

20°c

16°c

15 km/h

67%

0.9mm

1027mb

77%

7:40 am

7:06 PM

Monday
April 08

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

20°c

16°c

13 km/h

51%

0.1mm

1027mb

74%

6:40 am

6:05 PM

High

Low

Wind

Cloud

Rain

Busy

Humidity

sunrise

Sunset

Tuesday
April 9

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

20°c

15°c

22 km/h

55%

0.1mm

1025mb

75%

6:41 am

6:03 PM

Wednesday
April 10

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

21°c

18°c

29 km/h

77%

0.3mm

1022mb

83%

6:42 am

6:02 PM

Thursday
11 April

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

20°c

18°c

28 km/h

96%

1.8mm

1017mb

89%

6:43 am

6:01 PM

Friday
12 April

Local rain in the area

Local rain in the area

18°c

15°c

17 km/h

79%

2.2mm

1015mb

90%

6:44 am

5:59 PM

Saturday
13th of April

Sunny

Sunny

19°c

13°c

19 km/h

7%

0.0mm

1015mb

73%

6:45 am

5:58 PM

Sunday
April 14

Cloudy

Cloudy

18°c

13°c

18 km/h

43%

0.0mm

1022mb

65%

6:46 am

5:57 PM

Eden Park, Auckland Weather meteogram

Loading weather meteogram…

Eden Park, Auckland Weather Video

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand Holiday weather overview

Best months to visit Eden Park, Auckland?

January and February are the best months to go on holiday or travel to Eden Park, Auckland. The temperature in this month is forecast to be around 22 degrees Celsius and an average of 182.5625 hours of sunshine per month.

Coldest months of Eden Park, Auckland?

July and August are the coldest months with temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius.

Which months have the most rain in Eden Park, Auckland?

The most rain falls in July and June, with a precipitation amount of 127.35 mm.

Traveling to Eden Park, Auckland? View our weather averages for Eden Park, Auckland to better plan your holiday or trip.

If you just want to know what the weather was like on previous dates for research or teaching, or if you're just curious, visit our historical weather of Eden Park, Auckland.

The weather in Eden Park, Auckland in April

The temperature fluctuates around 19 degrees and at night it feels like 15 degrees. In April, Eden Park, Auckland receives 87.29mm of rain and approximately 7 rainy days in the month. The humidity is almost 78%.

Click on the map below to view the weather for each location

More popular destinations

Auckland |

More weather options for Eden Park, Auckland

Buy historical weather data and averages for Eden Park, Auckland

In addition to annual weather averages, data is also available hourly in CSV format for Eden Park, Auckland as of July 2008. The following weather fields are provided in CSV format.

  • Temperature (°C/°F)
  • Visibility (km or miles)
  • Pressure (mb or inches)
  • Cloud (%)
  • Humidity (%)
  • Wind speed (km/h, mph, knots or m/s)
  • Wind gust (km/h, mph, knots or m/s)
  • Amount of snow (cm)
  • Amount of rain (mm or inches)
  • UV index
  • Wind direction (degrees)
  • Dew point (°C/°F)
  • Description text of the sky condition

Buy historical weather data »

Do you want to integrate it back into your website or app? Check out our popular weather API to get weather data in XML and JSON format for millions of cities and towns around the world.

Nearest holiday weather destinations

Holidays

Destinations

Nearest cities weather

Nearest

Cities/towns

Nearest airport weather

Nearest

Airport

Nearest cricket stadiums weather

Nearest

Cricket stadiums

Nearest golf course again

Nearest

Golf courses

Nearest football stadium again

Nearest

Football stadiums

