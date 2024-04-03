Sports
Eden Park, Auckland CRICKET weather – 7, 10 and 14 day weather forecast
Eden Park, Auckland Current weather
Wind:
4 km/h
Rain:
0.0mm
Cloud:
58%
Humidity:
51%
Sunrise:
7:37 am
Moonrise:
12:23 pm
Phase:
Sunset:
7:12 PM
Moonset:
3:56 PM
Today:
40.5
|
3:00 PM
21°C
|
6 p.m
18 °c
|
9 o'clock in the evening
16 °c
|
12 o'clock
15 °c
|
3 hours
15 °c
|
6 hours
14 °c
|
9:00 am
18 °c
|
12.00
21°C
Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand The weather this week
The weather in Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand is forecast for the next 10 days with a high of 22c/71f on Thu 04. The low is 9c/48f on Tue 16. Most rainfall will be on Sat 06 2.95mm / 0.12 inches. On the windiest day, winds of up to 29 km/h/18 mph are expected on Wednesday 10. Visit the Hourly, Hourly and Historical section for in-depth weather forecast information for Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.
UV index
Loading UV index…
Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand The weather today and tomorrow
|
Temperature
Wind
Humidity
Rain
Cloud
Busy
|
Wednesday
Clearly
13°c
3 km/h
90%
0.0mm
12%
1023mb
|
Wednesday
Partly cloudy
21°c
6 km/h
54%
0.0mm
25%
1023mb
|
Wednesday
Sunny
18°c
4 km/h
71%
0.0mm
17%
1022mb
|
Wednesday
Clearly
16°c
4 km/h
82%
0.0mm
9%
1023mb
|
Temperature
Wind
Humidity
Rain
Cloud
Busy
|
Thursday
Partly cloudy
14°c
5 km/h
91%
0.0mm
28%
1022mb
|
Thursday
Sunny
21°c
9 km/h
55%
0.0mm
13%
1022mb
|
Thursday
Partly cloudy
18°c
9 km/h
75%
0.0mm
31%
1021mb
|
Thursday
Cloudy
17°c
7 km/h
89%
0.0mm
87%
1021mb
|
Temperature
Wind
Humidity
Rain
Cloud
Busy
|
Friday
The mist
17°c
8 km/h
96%
0.0mm
100%
1021mb
|
Friday
Partly cloudy
19°c
19 km/h
60%
0.0mm
30%
1023mb
|
Friday
Partly cloudy
17°c
15 km/h
73%
0.0mm
55%
1022mb
|
Friday
Cloudy
15°c
13 km/h
82%
0.0mm
63%
1023mb
Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand weather calendar
|
High
Low
Wind
Cloud
Rain
Busy
Humidity
sunrise
Sunset
|
Wednesday
Sunny
21°c
13°c
6 km/h
20%
0.0mm
1023mb
74%
7:37 am
7:12 PM
|
Thursday
Local rain in the area
22°c
14°c
15 km/h
31%
0.2mm
1022mb
77%
7:37 am
7:11 pm
|
Friday
Local rain in the area
19°c
14°c
21 km/h
52%
1.9mm
1022mb
78%
7:38 am
7:09 PM
|
Saturday
Local rain in the area
20°c
13°c
17 km/h
51%
2.9mm
1024mb
82%
7:39 am
7:08 PM
|
Sunday
Local rain in the area
20°c
16°c
15 km/h
67%
0.9mm
1027mb
77%
7:40 am
7:06 PM
|
Monday
Local rain in the area
20°c
16°c
13 km/h
51%
0.1mm
1027mb
74%
6:40 am
6:05 PM
|
High
Low
Wind
Cloud
Rain
Busy
Humidity
sunrise
Sunset
|
Tuesday
Local rain in the area
20°c
15°c
22 km/h
55%
0.1mm
1025mb
75%
6:41 am
6:03 PM
|
Wednesday
Local rain in the area
21°c
18°c
29 km/h
77%
0.3mm
1022mb
83%
6:42 am
6:02 PM
|
Thursday
Local rain in the area
20°c
18°c
28 km/h
96%
1.8mm
1017mb
89%
6:43 am
6:01 PM
|
Friday
Local rain in the area
18°c
15°c
17 km/h
79%
2.2mm
1015mb
90%
6:44 am
5:59 PM
|
Saturday
Sunny
19°c
13°c
19 km/h
7%
0.0mm
1015mb
73%
6:45 am
5:58 PM
|
Sunday
Cloudy
18°c
13°c
18 km/h
43%
0.0mm
1022mb
65%
6:46 am
5:57 PM
Eden Park, Auckland Weather meteogram
Eden Park, Auckland Weather Video
Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand Holiday weather overview
Best months to visit Eden Park, Auckland?
January and February are the best months to go on holiday or travel to Eden Park, Auckland. The temperature in this month is forecast to be around 22 degrees Celsius and an average of 182.5625 hours of sunshine per month.
Coldest months of Eden Park, Auckland?
July and August are the coldest months with temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius.
Which months have the most rain in Eden Park, Auckland?
The most rain falls in July and June, with a precipitation amount of 127.35 mm.
Traveling to Eden Park, Auckland? View our weather averages for Eden Park, Auckland to better plan your holiday or trip.
If you just want to know what the weather was like on previous dates for research or teaching, or if you're just curious, visit our historical weather of Eden Park, Auckland.
The weather in Eden Park, Auckland in April
The temperature fluctuates around 19 degrees and at night it feels like 15 degrees. In April, Eden Park, Auckland receives 87.29mm of rain and approximately 7 rainy days in the month. The humidity is almost 78%.
Click on the map below to view the weather for each location
More popular destinations
Auckland |
More weather options for Eden Park, Auckland
Buy historical weather data and averages for Eden Park, Auckland
In addition to annual weather averages, data is also available hourly in CSV format for Eden Park, Auckland as of July 2008. The following weather fields are provided in CSV format.
- Temperature (°C/°F)
- Visibility (km or miles)
- Pressure (mb or inches)
- Cloud (%)
- Humidity (%)
- Wind speed (km/h, mph, knots or m/s)
- Wind gust (km/h, mph, knots or m/s)
- Amount of snow (cm)
- Amount of rain (mm or inches)
- UV index
- Wind direction (degrees)
- Dew point (°C/°F)
- Description text of the sky condition
Do you want to integrate it back into your website or app? Check out our popular weather API to get weather data in XML and JSON format for millions of cities and towns around the world.
