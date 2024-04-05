Michigan's season comes to an end in the NCAA regional second round





Michigan saw its 2024 season come to an end when it finished third in the second round of the Ann Arbor Regional.

Gabby Wilson recorded three scores of 9.900 or higher and led the all-around with a 39.575.

Sierra Brooks And Gabby Wilson tied for a session-best 9.925 on floor.

Carly Bauman tied for a session high of 9.950 on uneven bars. Place: Ann Arbor, MI (Crisler Center)

Event: NCAA Ann Arbor Regional

Scores: Alabama 197,450, Penn State 196,925, Michigan 196,725, Kent State 195,650

File: UM (18-10)

Next UM event: Season completed ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 11-ranked University of Michigan women's gymnastics team saw its 2024 season come to an end when it placed third in the first session of the second round of the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional on Thursday (April 4) with a score of 196.725. ) at Crisler Center. The Wolverines were led by a graduate student Gabby Wilson who paced the all-around with a 39.575 and led the field on vault (9.950) while tying with Sierra Brooks on floor exercises (9.925). Wilson also recorded a 9.900 on uneven bars, while Carly Bauman led the field with a 9.950 in the event. Brooks scored a 9.925 on the vault and was second to Wilson in the all-around with a 39.525. UM started well on floor with Bauman leading with a 9.875 and the scores went up from there. Rayna Guggino went 9.900 and Brooks and Wilson scored matching 9.925s. The Wolverines posted a 49.475 to open the meet and took an early lead over Alabama (49.250), Penn State (49.075) and Kent State (48.725). In the second rotation, jump, Jenna Mulligan and Guggino earned matching 9.825s and Naomi Morrison posted a 9.900 in just her second meet after injury. Wilson posted a huge 9.950 and Brooks recorded a 9.925 in fifth place, while UM grabbed a running score of 98.900 and held the lead at the midway point. Wilson still had a day to herself as she posted her third score of 9.900 or better with a 9.900 in second and Bauman tied a career-high 9.950 in fourth to lead the Maize and Blue on the uneven bars . Michigan had a running score of 148.275 in the final rotation, which continued to lead the pack as Alabama placed second with a 148.175, Penn State placed third with a 147.625 and Kent State finished the meet with a 146.750. Michigan had an unusual day on beam as it scored a 48.450 in its final rotation and UM placed third overall and missed advancing to the regional finals. UM will wait to see if any of its individual gymnasts advance to the NCAA Championships on Saturday (April 6) following the conclusion of the NCAA Regional Finals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2024/4/4/womens-gymnastics-michigans-season-comes-to-close-in-ncaa-regional-second-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos