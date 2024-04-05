Fashion
2024 NC Bowling Championship: Bracket, Schedule, Scores
The 2024 NC Bowling Championship selections were announced via a selection show on Wednesday, March 27, ahead of regional games in early April. The championships will take place Friday, April 12 through Saturday, April 13 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan.
Last year, Vanderbilt won the 2023 NC bowling championship after losing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to defeat Arkansas State.
The championship will include a double-elimination tournament involving 18 teams. Automatic qualification was granted to 10 conferences, while eight other teams will be selected with at-large applications.
The 18 teams will be divided into four regions, two sites of four teams each and two sites of five teams each. The regional championships will take place from Thursday April 4 to Saturday April 6. The four regional winners will advance to the championship finals at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan, Friday, April 12 through Saturday, April 13. Each match will consist of a best-of-three format.
2024 NC Bowling Championship Schedule:
Thursday April 4
Friday April 5 – Saturday April 6
Pittsburgh, PA, regional round (double elimination)
Schools: (1) Jacksonville State, Mercyhurst, Duquesne, Maryland-Eastern Shore
- 9 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 1 (1) Jacksonville State vs. Mercyhurst
- 9 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 2 Duquesne vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- 3 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 3 Winning match 1 against. Game 2 winner
- 3 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 4 Loser match 1 vs loser match 2
- 9 a.m. ET, Saturday, April 6 | Match 5 Winner Match 4 vs. Loser Match 3
- 3 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6 | Match 6 (regional championship final) Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 5
- Immediately following the conclusion of Match 6, Saturday April 5 | Match 7 (regional championship final) Match 6 winner versus match 6 loser
Last regional tranche
Rochester, NY Regional Tour (Double Elimination)
Schools: (2) Arkansas State, Vanderbilt, Merrimack, William Smith
- 9 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 2 (2) States of Arkansas v. William Smith
- 9 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 3 Vanderbilt vs. Merrimack
- 3 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 4 Winner of Match 2 vs. Winner of Match 3
- 3 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 5 Loser Match 2 vs Loser Match 3
- The loser of Match 5 is eliminated
- 9 a.m. ET, Saturday, April 6 | Match 6 Winning match 5 against. Loser Match 4
- The loser of Match 6 is eliminated
- Time to be determined, Saturday April 6 | Match 7 (regional championship final) WinnerMatch 4 vs. Winner Match 6
- Time to be determined, Saturday April 6 | Match 8 (regional championship final) Match 7 Winner vs. Match 7 Loser
Last regional tranche
Lansing, MI, regional round (double elimination)
Schools: (3) Youngstown State, Marian (WI), Nebraska, Maryville (MO)
- 9 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 1 (3) YoungstownState vs. Marian (WI)
- 9 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 2 Nebraska vs. Maryville (MO)
- 3 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 3 Winning match 1 against. Game 2 winner
- 3 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 4 Loser match 1 vs loser match 2
- 9 a.m. ET, Saturday, April 6 | Match 5 Winner Match 4 vs. Loser Match 3
- 3 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6 | Match 6 (regional championship final) Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 5
- Immediately following the conclusion of Match 6, Saturday April 5 | Match 7 (regional championship final) Match 6 winner vs. Match 6 loser
Last regional tranche
Arlington, TX Regional Round (double elimination)
Schools: (4) North Carolina A&T, Sam Houston, Louisiana Tech, Belmont Abbey
- 10 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 2 (4) North Carolina A&T vs. Belmont Abbey
- 10 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 3 Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston
- 4 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 4 Winner of Match 2 vs. Winner of Match 3
- 4 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5 | Match 5 Loser Match 2 vs Loser Match 3
- The loser of Match 5 is eliminated
- 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, April 6 | Match 6 Winning match 5 against. Loser Match 4
- The loser of Match 6 is eliminated
- Time to be determined, Saturday April 6 | Match 7 (regional championship final) WinnerMatch 4 vs. Winner Match 6
- Time to be determined, Saturday April 6 | Match 8 (regional championship final) Match 7 Winner vs. Match 7 Loser
Last regional tranche
Friday April 12th
- 9 a.m. ET | Championship Round 1 (Matches 1 and 2)
- 3 p.m. ET | 2nd round of the championship (games 3 and 4)
Saturday April 13
- 9 a.m. ET or 10 a.m. ET (TBD) | Round 3 of the championship (match 5)
- 9 p.m. ET | Championship final
2024 NC Bowling Championship Support:
Click or tap here for PDF support
NC Regional Bowling Brackets 2024
Note on media:
1. All matches will use the “Mega Match Format”, except Match 7 if necessary.
2. If the winner of Match 5 beats the winner of Match 3 in Match 6, then Match 7 is necessary. Game 7 will be a best-of-seven Baker match play.
Click or tap here for each regional bracket
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, regional round
Click or tap here for PDF support
Rochester, NY Regional Tour (Double Elimination)
Click or tap here for PDF support
Lansing, MI, regional round (double elimination)
Click or tap here for PDF support
Arlington, TX Regional Round (double elimination)
Click or tap here for PDF support
2024 NC Bowling Championshiphistory
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Games
|Finalist
|Games
|Host/Site
|2023
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|Arkansas State
|3
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|2022
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|Columbus, Ohio
|2021
|Nebraska
|Paul Klempa
|4
|Arkansas State
|1
|Kansas City, MO.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Vanderbilt
|1
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2018
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|McKendree
|3
|St. Louis, Missouri.
|2017
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Nebraska
|0
|Baton Rogue, La.
|2016
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|North Brunswick, New Jersey
|2015
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|Saint Louis
|2014
|Sam Houston State
|Brad Hagen
|4
|Nebraska
|2
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2013
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4.5
|Vanderbilt
|2.5
|Canton, Michigan.
|2012
|Maryland-East Coast
|Christine Frahm
|4
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2011
|Maryland-East Coast
|Sharon Brummel
|4
|Vanderbilt
|2
|Taylor, Mich.
|2010
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|New Jersey city
|2009
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|1
|Detroit, Michigan.
|2008
|Maryland-East Coast
|Sharon Brummel
|4
|Arkansas State
|2
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|Maryland-East Coast
|3
|Apopka, Florida.
|2006
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Alabama A&M
|1
|Houston, TX
|2005
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Orlando, Florida.
|2004
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Houston, TX
|
