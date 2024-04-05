Google may try to buy marketing software company HubSpot





HubSpot exhibit at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in 2023. Photo: Chance Yeh (Getty Images)

Shares of marketing and customer service software company HubSpot rose 5% after reports that it could be acquired by Google's parent company Alphabet.

Chase shares customer data with advertisers

Reuters reported on Thursday that Alphabet is considering a bid for HubSpot. Alphabet did not immediately respond to Quartzus' request for comment. A HubSpot spokesperson told Quartz that the company does not comment on rumors or speculation. HubSpot's stock price rose as much as 11% to $693 on the news, but fell to $660 by the end of the trading day.

The company, valued at $35 billion, would be Alphabet's biggest acquisition to date, but it is not certain whether Alphabet will make an offer, according to Reuters. Reports that Alphabet may make a bid for HubSpot come just as the company and its tech giants are under fire from antitrust regulators. Google is facing two lawsuits from the Department of Justice for allegedly creating monopolies in the digital advertising and search engine markets.

Meanwhile, Apple is being sued by the Department of Justice for anticompetitive practices in the smartphone market, and Facebook and Amazon are suing the FTC for creating monopolies in personal networking and online retail.

Video: Apple's not alone: ​​Google and Facebook also face scrutiny from the Department of Justice and FTC

In terms of numbers

2: Number of major antitrust lawsuits Alphabet Inc.'s Google faces from the Department of Justice

According to Reuters, $35 billion: Hubspot's market value

11%: How much did HubSpot stock rise after reports that Alphabet could make a takeover offer?

$73.8 billion: Alphabet's profit for the year ended December 31, 2023

More Google news

Going premium: Google could start charging for AI-powered searches

AI talent show: Google just hired former OpenAI executive to boost AI efforts

Cryptocurrency fraud drama: Google sues fraudster who published a large number of fake investment apps on Google Play

