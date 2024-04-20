Tennis sweeps ESU on Senior Day





Next game: in Shippensburg 20/04/2024 | 1:00 pm April 20 (Sat) / 1:00 PM bee Shippensburg History LOCK HAVEN, Pa. The Lock Haven tennis team defeated East Stroudsburg 7-0 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East match on Friday (April 19). The match started at the Lock Haven tennis courts, but was moved to the Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport after rain hit the area. The Lock Haven Tennis team celebrated its five seniors, Natalie Brown (Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain), Jade Clews (Ringtown, PA/North Schuykill), Olivia Anastos (Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain), Olivia Sharp (York, Pennsylvania/York County School of Technology) and Mia Shuler (Williamsport, Pa./Williamsport) prior to the game. The Bald Eagles improve to 7-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference, while East Stroudsburg drops to 1-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference. The Bald Eagles started the doubles sweep by earning the doubles match point. Shuler and Mary Kathryn Hillman (Williamsport, Pa./Penn College) won their match 6-2 in the No. 1 doubles match. The Bald Eagles dropped the second doubles match, but took the match at No. 3 by default. In singles, the Bald Eagles won all six matches. From No. 1, Shuler won her match 6-1, 6-1, securing her sixth singles victory of the season. At No. 2, Anastos also picked up her sixth singles victory, winning her match 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3, Hillman earned her second win of the night and fourth singles win of the season, with scores of 6-3, 6-1. Christy McLean (Jim Thorpe, Pa./Jim Thorpe) earned a win at No. 4 singles, 6-1, 6-3 victory, her fourth of the season. At No. 5 singles, Sharp battled her way to a narrow 6-2, 7-5 victory, bringing her total number of singles victories to five. Alaina Marchioni (Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville) earned the overall victory for the sweep, as she won by default. NEXT ONE: The Bald Eagles travel to Shippensburg tomorrow afternoon (April 20) where they will take on the Raiders at 1 p.m.

