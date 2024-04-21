Duke football set for blue-white game on Saturday









Football

2024-04-20 1:19:00

DURHAM Duke will host the Blue & White Game on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium at 6 p.m. This will be the first chance that football fans will see the Blue Devils led by the coach in person Manny Diaz . Saturday's football game will feature Duke's offense on defense. The Blue Devils will implement traditional scoring for offense and special scoring for defense. An overview of the scoring can be found below. The aim is to play two 15-minute quarters with a five-minute rest period, but there is an option for a running clock in the second half to ensure the match ends at 8:00 PM. Fans who cannot attend the match in person can watch the match live on the website ACC Network. Additional information about the Blue and White game can be found below: Recognition Free entry for all fans. Entrance to the stadium at the northern Bostock Gate and western Powers Gates starts at 5pm. All seats are in the west stands (Blue Devil Tower side).CLICK HEREfor the full stadium map. Parking Free parking is available from 3:00 PM in the Science Drive Garage (no tailgating allowed) and Grounds (Green Zone/tailgating allowed). See parking detailsHEREAccessible parking priority will be located on site. Designated accessible parking areas require state-issued ADA placards or license plates. Pregame Fanfest From 5pm to 7pm, fans can head to the practice pitches behind the main scoreboard to enjoy a football skills challenge, inflatable games, bouncy castle and obstacle course. Access to Fan Fest is possible via the stairs/elevator at section 32. Interactive photo opportunities will be set up in the hall behind section 20. Fan giveaway Free 2024 Duke football posters, schedule cards and keychains will be available at the concourse. Concessions and merchandise Concessions and official Duke football merchandise will be available for purchase. In addition, the Duke Team Store, located at Tribull Plaza across from Cameron Indoor Stadium, will be open during normal business hours until kickoff at 6 p.m. To score The Blue Devils will implement traditional scoring for offense and special scoring for defense.

Offence: Traditional scoring

Defense: Turnover 6 points, Touchdown 12 points, Fourth Down Stop 3 points, Safety 2 points, Three-and-Out 2 points, Sack 1 point Catering tents Are you looking for a 10×10 pregame tailgate? Reserve prime space in K-Ville for $50. Proximal parking included in the package. Email [email protected] for more information. Tickets for this fall Season and individual match tickets for the 2024 campaign are available now at GoDuke.com/footballtix. Representatives from the Duke Ticket Office will be on site at the stadium to answer any questions. Would you like to know more about season tickets in Blue Devil Tower for this fall? Club and table seating in the DeJoy Family Club comes complete with an all-inclusive game day meal featuring traditional game day meals and featured items and promotion stations, healthy options, sides, salad bar, tea, lemonade and Coca-Cola products, a full dessert section, along with access to two fully stocked bars, HD TVs in the air-conditioned club and private restrooms. All amenities are included as part of each premium seat with alcohol at the bars sold separately via credit card. Contact Colonel Erlandson ([email protected]) for more information and to tour the tower. To stay up to date with Blue Devils football, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeFootball.” Duke Centennial

In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information, visit 100.duke.edu. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2024/4/20/duke-football-set-for-blue-white-game-on-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos