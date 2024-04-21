The relentless rise of AI forces journalists to make tough choices





The arrival of ChatGPT shocked the journalism industry.

The rise of artificial intelligence is forcing a growing number of journalists to grapple with the ethical and editorial challenges posed by rapidly expanding technology.

At the International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy, which concludes on Sunday, one of the questions asked was the role of AI in supporting or completely transforming newsrooms.

What will happen to employment?

AI tools that mimic human intelligence are widely used in newsrooms around the world to transcribe audio files, summarize text, and translate.

In early 2023, Germany's Axel Springer Group announced job cuts at Bild and Die Welt newspapers, saying AI could “replace” some of its journalists.

Generative AI, which can generate text and images in response to simple requests in everyday language, has been breaking new ground and raising concerns for the past year and a half.

One problem is that we can now clone voices and faces to create podcasts and show news on TV. Last year, Filipino website Rappler launched a youth-oriented brand by converting long articles into comics, graphics, and even videos.

Media professionals agree that their jobs must now focus on those that provide the greatest “value-add.”

“You're the ones doing the work,” Shailesh Prakash, general manager of Google News, said at a festival in Perugia. “The tools we build become your assistants.”

everything about money

Since ChatGPT debuted in late 2022, the cost of generative AI has plummeted and the tool, designed by US startup OpenAI, has become available to even small newsrooms.

Colombian investigative journalism agency Cuestion Publica has developed a tool that allows it to use its engineers to comb its archives and find relevant background information when breaking news occurs.

However, many media organizations have not created their own language models that are the core of their AI interfaces, says Natali Herberger, a professor at the University of Amsterdam. These are necessary for “safe and reliable technology,” he stressed.

The threat of disinformation

According to one estimate published last year by Everypixel Journal, AI created as many images in one year as it created photos in 150 years.

This raises serious questions about how news can be extracted from the tidal wave of content containing deepfakes.

Media and technology organizations are working together to tackle this threat, particularly through the Coalition for Content Origin and Authenticity, which aims to set common standards.

“At the heart of our work is reporting and on-the-ground reporting,” said Sophie Huet, who was recently appointed Agence France-Presse's global news director for editorial innovation and artificial intelligence.

“We're going to rely on human reporters for a while,” she added. However, it may require the help of artificial intelligence.

From the Wild West to Regulation

Media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders has expanded its media rights brief to include defending trustworthy news, announcing the Paris Charter on AI and Journalism late last year.

“One of the things I really liked about the Paris Charter was the emphasis on transparency,” said Anya Shiffrin, a lecturer in global media, innovation and human rights at Columbia University in the US.

“How much should publishers disclose when using Generative IA?”

“There is a serious debate going on about whether you should mark out AI content or whether people should trust your brand,” said Ole Zachrisson, head of AI and news strategy at public broadcaster Swedish Radio.

Regulation is still in its infancy in the face of ever-evolving technology.

In March, the European Parliament adopted a framework law aimed at regulating AI models without hindering innovation, while guidelines and charters are becoming increasingly common in newsrooms.

India's Quintillion Media updates its AI editorial guidelines every three months, said Ritu Kapur, the company's boss.

None of this organization's articles could be written by AI, and the images produced by AI cannot represent reality.

Will you resist or cooperate?

AI models feed data, but their hunger for key goods is causing discomfort among providers.

In December, the New York Times sued OpenAI and its major investor Microsoft for copyright infringement.

In contrast, other media organizations have also signed deals with OpenAI. They are Axel Springer, the American news agency AP, French daily Le Monde, El País and Purisa Media, the Spanish group whose titles include his AS newspaper.

Collaborating with new technologies is attractive because the media industry's resources are stretched thin, explains Emily Bell, a professor at Columbia University's School of Journalism.

She feels increasing pressure from outside to “get on the train, don't miss the train.”

2024 AFP

Source: The relentless rise of AI gives journalists tough choices (April 20, 2024) from https://techxplore.com/news/2024-04-ai-relentless-journalists-tough-choices.html 2024 Retrieved April 20, 2018

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair dealing for personal study or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2024-04-ai-relentless-journalists-tough-choices.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos