Hamas' Haniyeh to meet Erdogan on Thursday





Turkey is trying to play a role in direct ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and “Israel” in the context of Qatar's possible withdrawal.

In this February 1, 2020 file photo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyeh before their meeting in Istanbul. (P.A.) Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh is due to meet Turkish President Recep Erdogan on Thursday, as tensions escalate in the region ahead of a new Israeli military offensive in Gaza. Erdogan told reporters that Thursday's agenda would remain private. This comes as Turkey sent its foreign minister to Doha, Qatar, to try to establish itself as a mediator in indirect negotiations between Hamas and “Israel”, according to AFP. In this context, Erdogan declared: “Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, remains, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people”, as he said. announced. Visit to Haniyeh in Türkiye. It also coincides with the possibility of Qatar withdrawing from ceasefire negotiations, which could put Turkey at the forefront due to its ties to Hamas leaders. As a result, Cairo will host a Turkish envoy after the meeting, according to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Turkey's pro-Palestinian remarks jeopardize its role in negotiations However, Sinan Ciddi, a Turkey specialist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, noted that since Turkey has always openly opposed the Israeli genocide in Gaza, it should expect a “minimal” role in the negotiations. He further noted that “Israel” would not accept the Turkish president, limiting his role to a mere messenger between the occupation and Palestinian negotiators. Furthermore, Ciddi believes that Turkey will not be able to influence the prisoner exchange deal due to its limited role. It is worth noting that Erdogan claimed in December that there was “no distinction” between the current actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the attacks on Gaza and the actions of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Turkey restricts exports to “Israel” because of Gaza Last week, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce announced the restriction of exports of certain products to “Israel”. In a statement, the ministry said that “Israel continues to flagrantly violate international law and ignores the international community's numerous calls for a ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance.” He stressed that restrictions would continue until “Israel” implements a ceasefire and allows “a sufficient and uninterrupted flow” of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. In turn, the Israeli occupation foreign minister accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of prioritizing support for “Hamas over Turkey's economic interests,” stressing that the occupation would apply its own trade restrictions on Turkish products in response to Turkey's export limitations. He also pointed the finger at Turkey, accusing Ankara of unilaterally violating trade agreements with Tel Aviv.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/hamas–haniyeh-to-meet-with-erdogan-on-thursday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos