No. 3 TCU Breezes past No. 9 Oklahoma, 4-1





Next game: vs. NCAA Regionals 3-5-2024 | TBA Be able to. 03 (Friday) / to be determined vs NCAA Regionals History STILLWATER, OK. – No. No. 3 TCU breezed past No. 9 Oklahoma, 4-1, Saturday afternoon at the Greenwood Tennis Center. TCU advances to the Big 12 Championship game against No. 5Texas. It will be the Horned Frogs' seventh appearance in the past eight seasons. The Horned Frogs earned the doubles point before winning singles points on courts three, two and six. Doubles canceled The doubles point was earned by TCU for the first time in four games. Freshly struck combinations paved the way for the Horned Frogs to take a 1-0 lead. Jake Fearnley who was a top-two doubles player in 2023 was paired with the current No. 5 doubles player Pedro Vives for the first time this year. Fearnley and Vives made quick work of No. 53 duo Bapitste Anselmo and Alex Martinez of Oklahoma, winning 6-2 on court one. Another newly minted pair earned the doubles point for the Horned Frogs on court three. Jack Pinnington And And Quirijns defeated Hank Tronsdon and Asahi Harazaki of Oklahoma 6-4. Doubles results Jake Fearnley / Pedro Vives (TCU) final No. 53 Baptiste Anselmo and Alex Martinez (Oklahoma): 6-2 Kholo Montsi / Luis Alvarez (Oklahoma) def. No. 87 Duncan Chan / Lazy Maxted (TCU); 6-3 Jack Pinnington / And Quirijns (TCU) final Hank Trondson / Asahi Harazaki (Oklahoma): 6-4 Order of finishing: 1, 2, 3 Singles overview The Horned Frogs scored wins on courts three, two and six to pave the way for the championship match. No. 55 Pedro Vives was the first Horned Frog to finish when he defeated Oklahoma's Jordan Hasson in straight sets to win 6-2, 6-3. The win marks Vives' sixth straight win and 20th win dating back to the fall. On field two it was number 8 Jake Fearnley which gave the Horned Frogs a 3-0 lead. Fearnley defeated No. 64 Kholo Montsi of Oklahoma 6-3, 6-3. Fearnley is now 11-2 in 2024 and 8-1 against nationally ranked foes. The time had come for the fifth time this season Tomas Jirousek reaching the game for the Horned Frogs. Jirousek defeated Mark Mandlik of Oklahoma 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. The win moves Jirousek to 11-7 in 2024. Singles results No. 10 Jack Pinnington (TCU) vs. No. 7 Alex Martinez (Oklahoma): 3-6, 6-2, 3-4, incomplete No. 8 Jake Fearnley (TCU) final No. 64 Kholo Montsi (Oklahoma): 6-3, 6-3 No. 55 Pedro Vives (TCU) final Jordan Hasson (Oklahoma): 6-2, 6-3 No. 72 Lazy Maxted (TCU) vs. Luis Alvarez (Oklahoma): 6-4, 3-6, 3-4, incomplete Justin Schlageter (Oklahoma) def. Duncan Chan (TCU): 7-6(6), 6-2 Tomas Jirousek (TCU) final Mark Mandlik (Texas): 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 Order of finishing: 3, 2, 5, 6 Next one No. No. 3 TCU will take on No. 5Texas in the Big 12 Championship game on Sunday. The first service is at 1:00 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gofrogs.com/news/2024/4/20/mens-tennis-no-3-tcu-breezes-past-no-9-oklahoma-4-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos