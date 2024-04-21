The San Francisco Zoo will receive a pair of pandas from China





BEIJING San Francisco is the latest American city to prepare to receive a pair of pandas from China, continuing Beijing's famous “panda diplomacy.” San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the panda loan in Beijing on Friday, along with officials from the China Wildlife Conservation Association, or CWCA. It will be the first time San Francisco will house the beloved animals for a long time, the result of a yearlong advocacy campaign, Breed said. San Diego previously announced was getting two pandas in February. China is home to the only natural habitat for pandas and holds the majority of black and white bears in the world. Beijing lends animals to other countries as a tool for diplomacy and wildlife conservation. “San Francisco is absolutely thrilled to be welcoming giant pandas to the San Francisco Zoo,” Breed said after signing a letter of intent for international cooperation on giant panda conservation. Breed said the city had been working with its Chinese and Asian communities to protect the pandas for nearly a year leading up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting in San Francisco last November, during which the US and Chinese presidents met . CWCA Secretary General Wu Minglu said the association will work with San Francisco officials to prepare for the arrival of the pandas and ensure technical standards for their conservation. “We look forward to having a pair of giant pandas in San Francisco in 2025,” he said. When San Diego announced in February that it would receive a pair of pandas, it was the first time in more than two decades that China had agreed to send pandas to the United States. Only four giant pandas are currently in the US, all at Zoo Atlanta. In recent years, China has not renewed loan agreements with zoos Washington DC,and Memphis, Tennessee, sparking fears that it was ending its historic panda diplomacy with Western countries due to geopolitical tensions. Black and white bears have been a symbol of US-China friendship since Beijing donated a pair of pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, DC, in 1972, before the normalization of bilateral relations. China later loaned pandas to zoos to help breed cubs and increase the population. Friday's announcement comes ahead of a planned visit to China next week by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Washington and Beijing have increased their diplomatic exchanges in recent months in an effort to ease rising tensions. But friction remains over trade, national security and the countries' differing stances on conflicts such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war. Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

