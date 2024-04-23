Sports
Moray Table Tennis Club star Alexander Stepney (11) wins two medals on his international debut in Scotland in Jersey and club coach Stephen Gertsen hopes the Mosstowie pupils' achievements will inspire others to take up the sport
Click here to sign up for our free newsletters!
A schoolboy table tennis player marked his international debut in Scotland with a double medal.
Moray Table Tennis Club youngster Alexander Stepney qualified for the Scottish team to play in an international home tournament in Jersey for primary school aged youngsters.
The 11-year-old Mosstowie Primary student only started playing competitively just over a year ago, but impressed in his biggest tournament to date.
He defeated the Scottish number one player in his age group in the quarter-finals of the singles, before losing to the English number one in the semi-finals and settling for a bronze medal.
The Moray star also shone in the team event, winning the majority of his matches to help Scotland to the silver medal.
Stephen Gertsen, founder of the Moray Table Tennis Club and Scotland performance director, said Alexander rose to the big occasion despite his inexperience.
He hopes the rise in Alexander's fortunes can inspire other young people to pick up a table tennis bat at their local club, or take part in sessions every Thursday at Moray College UHI.
I would say he embraced the opportunity, said Gertsen, who has represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games in the past.
You're never sure how a young player will do at an international event, and I wasn't sure of his level in that company. When you are number two in that age group in Scotland, you are never sure how he will fare.
But with seven out of ten in the team event that was fine. Where he probably surprised me most was in the singles, where he medaled, beating the Scottish number one in the quarter-finals.
Alexander was up against teammate Dean Robertson, who had beaten him at Scottish national meets the previous year and was favorite to move into the medal positions.
The Moray player dug deep and won an extremely close match in the deciding set.
He is the man who beat him when he had to qualify for this event. Dean has beaten him a few times this season, beating him 3-1 in the final at Bathgate in February.
But Alexander won 3-2 in the quarterfinals, so that was a good win for him. It was a shame that two Scottish players were playing against each other, but it meant that at least one of them would get a medal and Alexander did well to win bronze.
They worked well together in the team, played doubles together and lost only one match, so they are good teammates and good friends.
The eventual winner of the singles was the English top boy Zaid Aldilimi, who defeated Alexander 3-0 and proved to be too strong for everyone in the entire competition.
Gertsen said Alexander's double medal was testament to the extent to which he has progressed in the sport in a short time.
It's satisfying to think that two and a half years ago he could barely hit the ball and needed a lot of work and attention, he said.
It took time, but myself and many other people were willing when he was in the early stages to sit down with him and have some patience.
Now they don't want to table with him because he beats so many of them.
It was a good club performance. He started at Moray Table Tennis Club at university and will now train in Inverness with myself and others at the club.
We want more young people at the club and we hope to attract them this summer, when we start fresh again after the summer holidays.
Alexander is an example of where you can go if you commit to something. We have good guidance and good opportunities for table tennis at the club in Moray and the Highlands.
That hasn't been here before, but there are opportunities to go and play and beat some of the better players back home if you put in what Alexander has.
It is really rewarding for a coach to see how far he has come. It's often the hardest thing to do: take a player from the basic level to where he is now.
There is still a long way to go, but hopefully he will keep it up for many years to come. That is the goal: not only to be happy with what he has achieved, but also to continue to strive to do a little more and also to continue to make progress every year.
Moray Table Tennis Club podium sessions for all ages and abilities at Moray College every Thursday between 4:30pm and 6:00pm.
Would you like to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.northern-scot.co.uk/sport/international-medal-double-for-moray-table-tennis-star-alexa-348686/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sonam Kapoor thinks this is the biggest misconception about working mothers | Bollywood
- Moray Table Tennis Club star Alexander Stepney (11) wins two medals on his international debut in Scotland in Jersey and club coach Stephen Gertsen hopes the Mosstowie pupils' achievements will inspire others to take up the sport
- Donald Trump on trial – The New York Times
- Rights group PUCL calls for disqualification of PM Modi over hate speech in Rajasthan
- TikTok ban could impact Los Angeles content creators at Hollywood's 1600 Vine – NBC Los Angeles
- The stock market is poised for a near-term rebound, but the correction is still not over
- Google fires 50 employees following protests over Israeli cloud deal, organizers announce
- Prime Minister announces turning point for European security as UK plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% by 2030
- Bollywood's biggest song of 2024 features 30 stars and 500 dancers; it's not from Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2
- Here's who made the final of the 40 selections for the Mass. girls. Hockey has created
- Bucknell University
- New footage emerges of pro-Palestine demonstration as Met Police fire