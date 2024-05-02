Golfer of the Year Chun and Borja each earn big ten honors





ROSEMONT, Ill. — University of Michigan senior women's golf Monet Chun was named the Big Ten's Golfer of the Year and a member of the All-Big Ten first team, the conference announced Tuesday (April 30). Fifth-year senior Hailey Borja earned All-Big Ten second team honors and became the first Big Ten golfer to earn five conference honors. Chun, who was named the 2024 recipient of the Mary Fossum Award on Thursday (April 25), becomes UM's second Golfer of the Year, joining former All-American and teammate Ashley Lau , who earned the program's first prize in 2022. Chun earned her second first-team honor following her 2021 selection, while adding Big Ten's Freshman of the Year honors. She was a second-team selection in 2022 and 2023. Chun has received All-Big Ten honors in four consecutive seasons, joining Borja as the only Wolverines to earn conference honors every year of their career. Borja became the first Big Ten golfer to earn five conference team selections after returning for her fifth season with the help of the NCAA COVID-19 additional year of eligibility. Borja, UM's 2024 Sportsmanship Awardee, was named to the First Team in 2021 and earned Second Team honors four times (2020, '22, '23, '24). Chun is coming off a remarkable final campaign with the Wolverines, having recently won her second career Big Ten individual championship and posting a career-low average of 71.48 per round. Her scoring average is on pace to set a new program record. Chun has led the Wolverines in six of nine events and heads into the NCAA Auburn regional with two straight wins. She won the Chattanooga Classic (April 7-9) with a score of 203 (-10; 74-61-68) and Big Tens with a score of 209 (-7; 73-66-70). Chun has recorded 11 sub-par rounds to lead the Wolverines. She scored a program-record and career-low 61 (-10) in the second round of the Chattanooga Classic, which tied the second-lowest single-round score in NCAA women's golf history. In total, seven of her eleven under-par rounds have been under 70. In her career, she has scored a total of 32 under-par rounds, which is second only to Borja's 39. In her final season in Ann Arbor, Borja has started nine events, missing her first career event playing in the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur where she finished in eighth place. She ranks second among the Wolverines with a 73.00 per round average as she has produced 10 below-average scores, including two career-low 67s in the second round of the Valspar Augusta Invitational (March 9) and the final round of the Gators Invitational (March 2). This season, Borja has a career-high five top-10 finishes, including a season-high fifth-place finish at the Stanford Intercollegiate (October 20-22). She added her career-best finish at the Big Ten Championships, finishing in seventh place. Chun and Borja will lead the Wolverines to their 17th NCAA regional, heading to the Auburn regional Monday through Wednesday, May 6-8, at the Auburn University Club. The top five teams (30 total teams) and the top person not on an advancing team (six total) will advance to the NCAA Finals at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. 2024 Big Ten Postseason Awards Big Ten Golfer of the Year: Monet Chun Michigan

Big Ten Freshmen of the Year: Ashley Yun, Northwestern

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Emily Fletcher, Northwestern

Mary Fossum Award winner (lowest scoring average): Monet Chun Michigan All-Big Ten first team Jennifer Cai, Northwestern

Monet Chun Michigan Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State

Katie Lu, Michigan State

Patricia Mackova, Maryland

Caley McGinty, Ohio State

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern

Isabel Sy, Illinois All-Big Ten Second team

Hailey Borja Michigan Nicha Kanpai, Maryland

Ashley Kozlowski, Purdue

Jieni Li, Northwestern

Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

Kelli Ann Strand, Nebraska

Momo Sugiyama, Purdue

Ashley Yun, Northwestern Big Ten Sportsmanship Honorees: Isabel Sy (Illinois), Caroline Craig (Indiana), Kaitlyn Hanna (Iowa), Maria Vittoria Corbi (Maryland), Hailey Borja (Michigan)Megan Furtney (Minnesota), Leila Raines (Michigan State), Michaela Vavrova (Nebraska), Dianna Lee (Northwest), Faith Choi (Ohio State), Drew Nienhuas (Penn State), Jocelyn Bruch (Purdue), Leigha Devine (Rutgers) and Vanessa Ho (Wisconsin) • Big Ten Edition

