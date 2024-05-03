Cricket star Josh Baker dies aged 20 – just two weeks before his birthday: Michael Vaughan leads tributes to talented Worcestershire spinner who played yesterday

Cricket star Josh Baker has passed away just two weeks before his 21st birthday, with Michael Vaughan leading the tributes to the talented Worcestershire spinner.

Baker played for his province's second XI yesterday, with a statement from club chief executive Ashley Giles saying news of the sportsman's death has left 'us all devastated'.

Baker took three wickets against Somerset at Bromsgrove yesterday, with the match abandoned as a draw on Thursday, having previously played in two Vitality County Championship matches last month.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan led tributes to Baker on social media from the wider cricket world.

“This is so sad.. Thoughts with all his family and close friends,” Vaughan wrote.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also sent their condolences to Baker's family and friends.

“The ECB is desperately saddened by the passing of Josh Baker,” the statement said.

Worcestershire have said they are 'heartbroken' by the death of 20-year-old spinner Josh Baker

The club described Baker as having a 'vivid spirit and infectious enthusiasm' in a tribute

Baker played for his county's second XI yesterday

'This is terrible news. Our best wishes to Josh's family and friends, to all who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC.”

No further details have been shared about the circumstances of the youngster's death, with the club asking for privacy and respect for his family.

Worcestershire's statement referred to Baker's “untimely passing” and asked for his family's privacy to be respected.

The statement read: 'Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was just 20 years old.

“During this extremely difficult time, the club is committed to supporting Josh's family, friends and colleagues. We are united in our grief and determined to honor his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was.

'It was his lively spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, friendliness and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true asset to his family and a beloved member of our team.

Worcestershire said the club is 'committed to supporting Baker's family, friends and colleagues'

“Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The club, along with Josh's family, requests respect for privacy as we mourn this immense loss. No further comment will be made during this sensitive period.”

Worcestershire chief executive, former England spinner Ashley Giles, offered a personal message.

“The news of Josh's passing has devastated us all. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricketing family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends,” Giles said.

Baker turned professional in 2021 and took 43 wickets in 22 first-class appearances, the last of which came against Durham less than a fortnight ago. He also played 17 List A matches and eight T20s and was a traveling reserve for England at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup.

Condolences and tributes poured in from across the sport, with the England and Wales Cricket Board mourning the 'devastating news' on X.

Worcestershire confirmed Baker's death on social media after he played for the second team yesterday

Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid tribute to Baker on social media

The ECB said it is 'very sad to hear of Baker's death'

Daryl Mitchell, chief operating officer at the Professional Cricketers' Association and once Baker's teammate at Worcestershire, wrote: 'Bakes was an infectious character who became the life and soul of the dressing room at such a young age. Thoughts with the family and everyone at WCCC.”

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir, another former New Road colleague of Baker, added: “So sad and angry to hear the news of Josh's passing. He was one of the nicest people you could meet. And a brilliant cricketer. Really devastated to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers with his family.”

PCA chief executive Rob Lynch said the news was 'impossible to comprehend', while ECB men's cricket director Rob Key tweeted: 'This is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts go out to all of Josh's family.”