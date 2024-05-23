Can anyone give me some advice on improving my Cricket 22 gameplay skills? – Cricket 24

Hi there,

I recently delved into Cricket 22 and am absolutely loving the game. The realism and depth of the gameplay are astonishing, and it's clear that a lot of effort has gone into making it an immersive experience. However, I find myself struggling in a few areas and was hoping to get some advice from the seasoned players here.

First of all, I have problems with my hitting technique. I find it challenging to time my shots consistently, especially against fast bowlers. The ball seems to miss the bat completely, or more often than not I get caught by fielders. Are there any tips or drills you recommend to improve shot timing and selection? What's the best way to practice this aspect of the game?

Secondly, fieldwork is another area where I encounter difficulties. I often miss catches and find it difficult to control my players effectively. Is there a particular strategy or set of controls that makes fieldwork more intuitive and less error-prone? Are there specific settings or configurations that can help?

Finally, I would like to hear your experiences with career mode. I find it very fascinating, but sometimes also a bit overwhelming. How do you balance skill development with competitive performance?

Are there certain traits or skills that I should focus on first to make my player more effective on the field?

Thank you in advance for your help and assistance.