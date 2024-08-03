Paris 2024 Olympic Games – GB Women v Argentina





Great Britain 0 (0) Argentina 3 (0) Raposo (34, FG); Albertarrio (35, FG); Diaz (55, FG) Great Britain and Argentina went into this match with the ambition of improving their position in the group for the quarter finals. The match also saw two milestones with Sarah Robertson winning her 100th cap for Great Britain and Tess Howard her 100th combined cap for GB and England. After an entertaining but goalless first half, the match turned around with three pieces of excellent individual finishing from Argentina, with goals from Raposo and Albertarrio in the third quarter. Victory was sealed with a third from Diaz in the final quarter. This Pool B encounter was intense from the start and GB found some space to attack and made early inroads into Argentina's 23. On five minutes a GB counter saw Hannah French earn a first penalty corner when she cut inside and was obstructed in the circle. Costello's drag from the top of the circle was well blocked by the Argentine runner and the chance was lost. Argentina's best chance came from a pass from Maria Granatto, but Sophie Hamilton managed to fire the ball just past a diving attacker. Towards the end of the quarter GB came so close to taking the lead from a penalty corner. After a run from French on the left goal line, the ball ran to Howard whose flick towards goal came up off the keeper and was deemed dangerous. Giselle Ansley's first drag flick from the penalty corner deflected off the runner, but her second hit the right post and rebounded back over goal, it was millimetres away from giving GB the lead. Argentina started the second quarter with the lead and Maria Granatto started to create some chances in the GB circle. First after a strong run after 18 minutes, which GB defended by clearing the ball and then she earned a penalty corner after fouling the ball while trying to find space to shoot. Miriam Pritchard in goal for GB saved the penalty corner drag flick with an outstretched left kicker. They came close again late in the quarter, another Argentina attack saw the ball played to Jankunas, who turned with her back to goal and touched the ball from behind, but a fine save from Pritchard with her raised stick prevented the goal. 0-0 at half time. In the third quarter, a two-minute period proved decisive for Argentina. A ball into the GB circle from the left went over the goal and found Valentina Raposo in the space to the right of the penalty spot, she calmly opened her body and deflected the ball into the goal past Pritchard. A minute later, another ball played over the GB circle, was deflected by a GB stick and ran to Albertarrio to the left of the goal. She turned to her reverse stick and shot from a tight angle under the diving Pritchard. 2-0 to Argentina. Despite Britain’s attempts to pull a goal back in the fourth quarter, it was Argentina who secured their third. Another pass into the GB circle found Diaz on the penalty spot, she tensed and fired on her reverse. The superb strike went straight into the top left corner of the goal to make it 3-0. GB took Pritchard off with two minutes left to play with 11 out on the pitch, but could not create an opening and the score remained. The British women will play their quarter-final against the Netherlands on Monday, time not yet known. Are you inspired by hockey in Paris? Get involved and take a stick with you this summer, there is plenty for you to do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greatbritainhockey.co.uk/latest/news/paris-2024-olympic-games-gb-women-v-argentina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos