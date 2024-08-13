National Cricket League brings new fall tournament to North Texas





The bat-and-ball sport of cricket, popular in England and India, is coming to the United States this fall when the University of Texas at Dallas and the National Cricket League USA host the first-ever Sixty Strikes Tournament from October 4 to 14. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Licensed photo August 12 (UPI) — The University of Texas at Dallas is bringing the bat-and-ball sport of cricket, popular in England and India, to the United States. UT Dallas announced On Monday, it partnered with the National Cricket League USA to host the inaugural Sixty Strikes tournament in October, which will be streamed globally. “Texas is proud to host the first Sixty Strikes tournament,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “Earlier this year, Texas hosted the first T20 Cricket World Cup in the United States, and our great state has welcomed Major League Cricket and National Cricket League USA, both of which have a presence and teams in North Texas,” Abbott added. “As cricket expands its global fan base, Texas will have a front-row seat to its growth across the country.” The tournament, scheduled for October 4-14, will feature six teams representing “the best talent from around the world,” including Mohammad Kaif, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Shahid Afridi, Angelo Mathews and Jason Roy. NCL USA will also introduce a new format during the Sixty Strikes event, which will feature a shortened 60-ball format known as power hitting, which will feature more aggressive play and higher scoring matches. The shorter format will last approximately 90 minutes. Cricket is played like baseball, with the team scoring the most runs being declared the winner and a fly ball caught by a fielder being an out. However, balls are bowled rather than thrown, bats are flat, and there are two batters on the field at a time. The cricket playing field is also distinctly different from a baseball field, as there are no foul zones. UT Dallas plans to modernize the university's playing field. current cricket fieldinstalling lighting and adding seating for over 2,000 people, with covered VIP areas for the tournament. “Our partnership with UT Dallas is a perfect fit, combining our expertise in cricket with their facilities to create an unforgettable experience,” said Arun Agarwal, President of NCL USA. “The popularity of cricket in the United States is growing and this tournament brings world-class cricket to American shores.” With cricket growing in popularity around the world, the sport will return to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles for the first time since 1900. It is one of six sports added to the competition. “UT Dallas, home to many international students and the Comets Cricket Club, is the perfect location for the inaugural season of NCL USA,” University of Texas Chancellor James Milliken said Monday. “Given the popularity of cricket around the world, I share the excitement of Texas residents about its greater exposure here.”

