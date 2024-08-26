5 Bold Predictions for the 2024 Hawkeyes Football Season

IOWA CITY We almost made it. The highly anticipated 2024 Iowa football season begins in just a few days.

The Hawkeyes' seven-game home schedule is sold out, starting on Aug. 31 against Illinois State (11 a.m., BTN), which just got a lot more interesting following one-game suspensions for head coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr.

There's also a lot of interest in Tim Lester's offense, how good this veteran defense can be and how Iowa will fare in its first college season in the 12-team playoff era.

But we’re not quite there yet. To help you get to the starting line of the Hawkeyes campaign, I’ve thought about making five bold predictions for the upcoming season.

These aren’t safe bets. These are mostly positive, as this is a time for optimism mixed with a little realism. And just a reminder, before the inevitable complaints and unproductive jokes begin, sports are supposed to be fun. So let’s have some fun and see if any of these longshot predictions come true.

No. 1: Nine Hawkeyes score rushing touchdowns, setting program record*

A program record? Unofficially*, yes! Nine different players rushing the ball to the end zone may not sound like a lot, but the most ever in the Hayden Fry/Kirk Ferentz eras is eight, which has happened three times, in the 1990, 2003, and 2019 seasons. And, hilariously, kicker Nate Kaeding was one of eight rushers to reach the end zone in 2003, a reminder that it can take unusual things to reach eight. So… nine? Really?

Nine is a high number, as Iowa is a total of 11 rushing touchdowns in 14 games last year. But these should be bold, and it's a reflection of the many options Iowa has in its loaded backfield plus the innovation its first-year offensive coordinator is looking for in the red zone. Remember, one of Lester's best accomplishments with a young, injury-plagued roster as Syracuse's offensive coordinator in 2015 was upgrading his red zone offense to the No. 8 ranked offense in the country (from 85th the year before).

I expect Lester to be very aggressive on wide receiver runs. That could mean he’ll provide rushing touchdowns for at least two wide receivers, if not more. Kaleb Brown (also suspended in Week 1) and Kaden Wetjen seem like the most likely candidates. Iowa has five running backs who should see carries, and they all have explosiveness and will be used. That list: Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, Kamari Moulton, Jaziun Patterson, and Terrell Washington Jr. (who’s also a jet sweep option as a hybrid receiver). That’s seven, well within reach.

And then, to tease the next bold prediction, quarterback rushing touchdowns are inevitable on sneaks and scrambles. I expect at least two, if not three players to take snaps this season. Cade McNamara will likely get the most snaps, and Brendan Sullivan has good mobility, not to mention Marco Lainez, who is a great running option at QB and could be a gadget red-zone option for Lester. If two of them score on runs, that's nine different Hawkeyes with rushing touchdowns.

I expect the run game to be heavy on Iowa's agenda throughout the season and for the offensive line to be at least as good as it's been since 2020. And running backs coach Ladell Betts isn't afraid to go for the hot hand, so the primary back and primary ground-game scorer could vary from week to week for the Hawkeyes.

No. 2: Brendan Sullivan will start at quarterback at least five times

Iowa's Week 1 depth chart comes out Monday, but Ferentz has already indicated that McNamara will be the No. 1 prospect despite a fall camp filled with inconsistencies.

It says a lot that Sullivan, the Northwestern transfer, has pushed McNamara for the No. 1 role despite arriving in June. Sullivan hasn’t shown himself to be anything more than an average quarterback, but average would be an upgrade for Iowa. He has a track record of accuracy (68.7 percent in his 13 games, including eight starts, with the Wildcats) and limiting turnovers, two things Ferentz values.

The best-case scenario for Iowa is that McNamara starts the season getting better and better each week, leading the team to weekly success like he did at Michigan in 2021 before two major knee surgeries. That’s certainly possible. But whether it’s an injury to McNamara or a poor performance, at some point this season, Sullivan will be assigned to take the Hawkeyes’ first snap on a Saturday.

Based on the fall camp rumors combined with a poor Kids Day performance, the best guess is that McNamara will struggle in September. The question, if that's the case, is how soon will Ferentz's hook be? In the halftime of Week 1? In the heat of the Week 2 battle against Iowa State? During the bye week following Iowa's trip to Minnesota on Sept. 21 if the offense struggles?

And before you start complaining that this is a bleak prediction, it may ultimately be best for this offense and this season if Sullivan leads the first team sooner rather than later. But expect McNamara to get his chance until he fails or gets injured. Also, keep in mind that Sullivan has two years of eligibility, so if he can take the job and run with it, that could be a positive for the 2025 team.

Last thing: The players always know who’s better. And many of them returned for a shot at a memorable season in 2024. If Sullivan outshines McNamara in practice and games don’t go well, they’ll rally around the best man for the job.

No. 3: Sebastian Castro, not Jay Higgins, will be the star of this year's defense

Higgins is fantastic and, if healthy, should put up a lot of tackle numbers again. Ideally, though, Iowa’s offense can stay on the field longer than the paltry 28-plus minutes of possession it’s had the past two years; something closer to 32 (like the 2019 team) would be nice and would limit Higgins’ tackling needs.

Instead, I expect opposing offenses to take more risks against Iowa's defense, leading to more turnover opportunities. Castro, the sixth-year senior cash defenseman, is more than capable of taking advantage of that.

Among Iowa fans, Castro's hard-hitting, fast-closing exploits are well known. But why he hasn't received the widespread recognition he deserved, an all-Big Ten honorable mention from coaches a year ago, remains a mystery. Castro was third on the team in tackles a year ago with a team-high three interceptions, including a pick-six at Iowa State. He also had the best in-game performance of any Hawkeye defender a year ago at Wisconsin. (That rocket-like hit of Braelon Allen and forced fumble are still remarkable to watch.)

Castro's ability to slide back to safety when needed or pressure the passer from his cash position should allow him to make more dramatic plays, gain more exposure and perhaps even earn a shot at being named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2024.

No. 4: Iowa will once again have first-team all-Big Ten punter

Tory Taylor is irreplaceable, that much is clear. With apologies to the late Reggie Roby, Taylor is the best punter in Iowa history. The Chicago Bears knew that and used a fourth-round pick on Taylor, who has suddenly become a star among teammates and on HBO’s Hard Knocks series, now airing.

Taylor was the Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s leading punter a year ago and a two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection. Still, every glimpse so far of freshman Rhys Dakin, who also came to Iowa via the Australian Prokick pipeline, shows he’s got all of Taylor’s assets and possibly even more hang time.

Well, just watch Dakin's consistency and accuracy go as he settles into his first year of college football, but Iowa is already getting a reputation (for better or worse) as a Punter U thanks to Taylor. If Dakin can pull off boom kicks like Taylor did, he'll quickly gain recognition not just in Iowa but throughout the Big Ten.

A true freshman making first-team all-conference won't be easy among 18 teams. And Michigan State has Ryan Eckley back, who averaged 46.8 yards per punt last year (Taylor was at 48.2). But Dakin has an elite long snapper in Luke Elkin, and with the expected inconsistency of Iowa's offense, he should have plenty of opportunities to punt and showcase his powerful right leg.

No. 5: November 29th is the highest stakes game yet between Iowa and Nebraska

As many of you have read, I have Iowa at 9-3 this season. That would exceed Vegas oddsmakers’ expectations, but not for the College Football Playoff. But a few good bounces of the ball could move the Hawkeyes to 9-2 or even 10-1 for the Black Friday regular-season finale at Kinnick Stadium, which will be played under floodlights and televised on NBC.

Nebraska should (finally) be a bowl team this year, and the schedule is friendly enough that an 8-3 or 9-2 mark prior to Black Friday is certainly achievable.

When Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, it was assumed that the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers would certainly have some high-stakes games. However, there was never a winner-take-all game in the Big Ten West. When the teams met, one team was usually better and the other worse.

Yes, Nebraska won the Big Ten West at Kinnick in 2012, but that Iowa team went 4-8. Sure, Iowa went 12-0 in Lincoln in 2015, but that Nebraska team had five wins and a poor punt quarterback. Yes, Iowa rallied for a winless 2021 that eventually clinched a Big Ten West title (with help the next day), but that Huskers team had three wins in Scott Frost’s penultimate season. The 2016 game at Kinnick had some significance, sure Nebraska needed a win and help to earn the Big Ten West title, but the 7-4 Hawkeyes pulled off a 40-10 rout to cement Wisconsin as West champions.

Now that the 12-team playoffs are a thing and both Iowa and Nebraska have improved rosters and friendly schedules, it seems like there’s a good chance at least one of them could have a significant postseason spot on the line come Black Friday. And wouldn’t it be great if both teams could somehow go 10-1?

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has worked for The Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Sports Network for 29 years. Chad is the 2023 INA Iowa Sports Columnist of the Year and NSMA Co-Sportswriter of the Year in Iowa. Join Chad's text group (free to subscribers) at https://joinsubtext.com/hawkcentral.Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.