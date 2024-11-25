Sports
Monday Musings – Kraken searches for scores
The Kraken split a pair of games this past week: a solid but not dominant 3-0 win against Nashville and a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon. If you had asked me last week if I would be happy with a split in those two games, I would have said yes. However, there's something about that Kings game that leaves me disappointed. It was an excellent benchmark for how good this Kraken team really is, especially after it seemed to turn the corner with a 5-1-0 homestand.
I wouldn't go so far as to say the Kraken played poorly, but they may not be good enough to compete with teams like the Kings in the standings all season. I say this knowing full well that just two weeks ago they defeated the top team in the division, the Vegas Golden Knights. Maybe it's a bit of a recency bias, but Saturday's lackluster performance has me wondering where this team is headed. With four games against weaker opponents this week, we may not have a clearer answer until the Kraken roll through their swing in New York, with a Carolina starter.
Do the Seattle Kraken have a scoring problem?
As the Kraken struggled to generate legitimate scoring chances against the Kings on Saturday, I started to realize that there might be a serious scoring problem that looks eerily similar to last season's team. The Kraken are averaging 2.8 goals per game, which is lower than last season at this point. Over the last ten games they have averaged just 2.3 goals per game, the fourth lowest in the league. The absence of Vince Dunn and now Jordan Eberle certainly doesn't help, but that can't be the only factor dragging down the team's scoring. Let's take a closer look.
Shots and shooting percentage
To better understand the scoring challenges this team faces, we can examine shot volume per game and shooting percentage to determine if it is a volume problem, a quality problem, or both.
It turns out to be a bit of both. The Kraken have one of the lowest shooting percentages in the league and rank third in shots on goal. Of course, not all recordings are the same, so to assess this further we need to take recording quality into account.
Shot quality
To evaluate the recording quality, I analyzed the NaturalStatTrick.com team game logs, focusing on the average number of high, medium and low danger shots per game.
The Kraken rank sixth in high-danger shots per game and second-lowest in medium-danger shots. This mix of lower quality shot attempts likely contributes to their poor shooting percentage. Unfortunately, I don't have any specific suggestions or solutions to generate more risky opportunities, but hopefully the team will figure it out soon.
Other musings
- Expect to hear a lot about the NHL's milestone US Thanksgiving. Historically, about 80 percent of teams in a playoff spot make the playoffs during US Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, that didn't help the Kraken last season, as they were in the playoffs at the time, but didn't make the postseason.
- I love the Thanksgiving week schedule, especially with two home-and-home sets against division rivals.
- Speaking of American Thanksgiving without cheating, five Americans have played for the Seattle Kraken this season. Can you name them?
- The Krakens power play was the worst in the league over the last ten games.
- Like many keyboard coaches on the internet, I think it's time for Shane Wright to return to the lineup.
- Daniel Sprong's 18 minutes, 36 seconds against the Kings was the most ice time he has played in a single game during his 86 appearances for the Kraken.
- The penalty kill has also struggled lately, shooting at 75 percent compared to the league average of 80 percent.
- Following college hockey in the West is a challenge, but have you seen the Arizona States men's hockey team? the leading Denver this weekend in Deventer? Denver had a 21-game winning streak in the series. I always believed that ASU could one day become a college hockey powerhouse.
- World Junior Championship camp schedules should be announced in the first week of December for the tournament starting later that month. The Kraken can invite up to seven players to different camp rosters.
- As many of you know, Joe Thornton's number was retired by the San Jose Sharks this weekend. I've always been a big Jumbo fan. The weekend was filled with great Thornton stories, but none better than his former teammate, Doug Murray. I have always believed that the best way to judge an athlete's character is by his actions when no one is watching. Thanks to Doug for sharing that story.
Player performance
Alexander Wennberg The former Seattle Kraken center has two goals and three assists in his last four games with the San Jose Sharks. This Saturday marks Wennberg's first game back at Climate Pledge Arena.
Joey Daccord Joey is having an excellent season, posting a 4-1-0 record with a .945 save percentage in his last five starts.
Carson Rehkopf The 2023 Kraken second-round draft pick recorded a hat trick this weekend. Expect to see him on Canada's World Junior team.
THAT'S A HATTRICK FOR REHKOPF!@SeattleKraken prospect Carson Rehkopf makes it three Sunday afternoon, all with passes from #NHLDesign Eligible Porter Martone!#OHL | @CHLHockey | #ZeeKraken | @OHLSteelheads pic.twitter.com/pZIFvW4Z7O
— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 24, 2024
Goal of the week
Former Coachella Valley Firebird, Cameron Hughes scored this little beauty for his new team, the Texas Stars.
SAINT MOLY CAMERON HUGHES
What a way to win it in OT for the @TexasStars!!@DeAHL | #AHL #TXStars #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/CkDWuLgwbx
— FloHockey (@FloHockey) November 24, 2024
The coming week
We circled the schedule this week as soon as it became known, with four division games against two of the weaker teams. It's an excellent opportunity to gain ground in the standings, but neither the Anaheim Ducks nor the San Jose Sharks should be taken lightly. Both teams have been playing better lately, and in the NHL, any team can beat any team on any given night.
Anything less than four out of a possible eight points would be a major disappointment, but the target should be six. It is crucial to collect as many points as possible now, as December features the toughest set of matches the Kraken will face this season.
|
Sources
2/ https://soundofhockey.com/2024/11/25/monday-musings-kraken-search-for-scoring/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Inceptors regulate insulin homeostasis: a new approach for diabetes treatment
- Is China headed for new protests linked to the White Paper? DW 11/25/2024
- What is the value of the Utah Hockey Club? Desert News
- Donald Trumpek Joe Bidenen klima politika iraul dezake? | BBC News
- Donald Trump responds to Jack Smith's decision to dismiss criminal cases
- Turkish Foreign Minister Reveals Intelligence Recruits, Intelligence Ambassador Appointments
- UK election map shows all seats Reform would win if explosive petition succeeds | Politics | News
- Egg shortage leads to empty shelves in several US states – NBC Chicago
- Rafael Nadal, Spanish sports icon, tennis legend and handy footballer: Rafa is one of us
- Seventeen are missing after the tourist boat capsized
- Joining BRICS+ is not in Indonesia's interest
- Foreign companies taking billions of liters from UK aquifers to make bottled water | water