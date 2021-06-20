Dual WhatsApp: How to use two accounts on one Android phone





WhatsApp can be used with two different accounts on the same phone. Instant messaging apps are one of the most popular apps in the world. As long as you have an internet connection, you can send messages and make phone calls to other WhatsApp users anywhere in the world. Facebook-owned apps are free downloads for Android and Apple users and can be used on mobile phones or desktops. However, there are some restrictions on the app, such as only WhatsApp accounts can be used per phone number. However, most manufacturers allow users to set up two versions of the same app on their Android smartphone.

Manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Honor, OnePlus and Realme allow users to set up dual or parallel or twin apps. They use different terms for what is a feature that allows users to have two different versions of the same app, thus allowing two different apps. Read below to learn how to enable this feature on different phones.

Xiaomi phone users running MIUI[設定]>[アプリ]>[デュアルアプリ]You can move to. Samsung phone users[設定]>[高度な機能]>[デュアルメッセンジャー]You can move to. Vivo users[設定]>[アプリと通知]>[アプリクローン]You can move to. Oppo phone users[設定]>[アプリクローナー]You can tap. Huawei and Honor phone users[設定]>[アプリ]>[アプリツイン]You can move to. With OnePlus, users[設定]>[ユーティリティ]>[並列アプリ]You can go to and clone your app.Finally, Realme users[設定]>[アプリの管理]>[アプリのクローン作成者]You can move to.

Here’s how to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android smartphone.

How to use dual WhatsApp on one smartphone

To activate a second account on WhatsApp[設定]Go to.

Look for dual apps, app clones, app twins, or parallel apps. The name of the feature depends on the smartphone you are using.

There should be a toggle for the WhatsApp app, turn it on.

Wait for the process to complete before returning to the home screen.

You will see a second WhatsApp icon with some marking indicating that it is the second version of the same app.

When you open it, you will see the WhatsApp setup screen.

[同意して続行]Tap.

On the next screen, enter a phone number different from the one you used to set up WhatsApp,[次へ]Tap.

You will then receive an OTP for confirmation.

When you enter the OTP, you will be prompted to complete the setup process. Then a second WhatsApp account is set up.

You now have two WhatsApp accounts on the same smartphone.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.





