Recruitment Progress Report-Google Diversity Equity & Inclusion





2021 Diversity Annual Report

Karina Govindji (Senior Director of EMEA, LATAM, and Canada’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and Brendan Castle (Vice President of Recruitment) are leading Google’s global recruitment efforts.

How is Google working on hiring?

Brendan: That’s right. Part of Google Recruiting’s mission is to connect, identify, connect, and hopefully bring great talent to Google. And we can basically help drive the growth of this company.

Karina: From a fairness perspective, we aim to actually analyze employees, processes and systems to promote fair results for all employees and Google employees. Also, from the perspective of inclusiveness, we build that culture and belong across the lines of difference. I think that’s one of the things people often overlook when it comes to hiring. That it is part of this entire ecosystem.

Brendan: Yeah, that’s a great point. When thinking about expression, many people focus only on the front type, the recruitment factor. But as we discussed, and certainly the plans we are implementing, they actually cover the hiring, progressing, and retaining aspects. So when we bring these great people to Google, they are taken care of and taken care of. It may create Google opportunities, or it may offer skills and abilities that others couldn’t provide to other opportunities in the market.

What did Google learn?

Karina I think the difference is that you can see that accountability everywhere. You’ve really seen leaders take accountability and embark on understanding the role they play with managers and all Google employees. There are no employment practices that will change our representation for us or other organizations. In other words, you need to try several things at once to see what works. The difficulty was when many of these things were tried at the same time and could not be properly prioritized, provided with the right resources, and demonstrated their impact.

Brendan: I don’t want to be in a world of just applying, processing and hiring. We want a relationship. We don’t want to adapt to culture. We want to add to the culture. And when you look at that threshold, “I don’t have anyone like that person. I don’t have anyone who has that experience. It’s great to incorporate it into your organization.” It was a really big breakthrough moment for us.

Karina: People with disabilities obviously still have a lot to do, so we’ve taken some very powerful steps to understand what inclusion looks like to people, especially from an employment perspective. It was. I have a disability. What do they want to offer us and how do we support them at every stage of the process? One of the other very strong partnerships is the Black Googler Network and staff team. These teams have really worked together to develop some of these long-term relationships and build a talent pipeline in the Black + community in many countries around the world. .. But I think we must also recognize that the work we have to do should not rely on the shoulders of underrepresented groups. And I know it was a real challenge for us.

Brendan: The ability to empathize, understand and support us as we move forward is important. I think that’s why expression is important not only for the products we offer, but also for the interactions we interact with.

What do you think about the future of this work?

Karina: This job is difficult. This task is done, not one. This is not a checkbox exercise and there is no silver bullet. That is the reality of the work we do. We’re going to pilot things, and some of them will work, and some of them won’t. But what I’m really optimistic about is that so many people are leaning on it. We know we’ve made some progress, but we also know that we have a lot more to do.

Brendan: We recognize that the systems deployed are in favor of different communities and we need to take a step back and create processes, create systems, and be able to actually support everything. And what gives me the most hope is the realization that we can have these conversations, we can actually call it what it is, and we can actually make progress. is. And, as you correctly pointed out, progress can take time. And while it can be frustrating, especially for companies of our size, looking at 2020, I think we really started that journey.

Karina: We really take responsibility and understand that we need to take advantage of last year’s moments to move into lasting change. Of course, a set of commitments should be fulfilled by all of us, but it really holds us accountable. Try to do it in the long run.

Brendan: Thank you, Carina.

Karina: Thank you, Brendan.

