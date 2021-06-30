Covid-19 passports to go directly to Northern Ireland ‘from next week’





Covid-19 vaccination passports may be available in Northern Ireland as early as next week. The Northern Ireland Department of Health announced that crossings could be live until Monday, July 5 ahead of the previously expected July 19 date. The Covid passport allows people to prove they had both strokes when traveling abroad. Passports are scheduled to enter directly next week ensuring cyber security checks are successfully cleared, according to a statement from the NI government. Northern Ireland vaccine passports will be in hard copy when first issued, with a digital alternative expected by mid-August. Dan West, chief information officer of the digital information department, said: “A lot of work is going on to deliver the Northern Ireland scheme. Unlike other jurisdictions, we did not have the advantage of a pre-existing health service application. Therefore we are building our system from scratch. We also want to make sure that rigorous cyber security checks are completed to protect against hackers, reflecting how seriously we take personal data protection. Copies of passports will include forged protection features to ensure data security. West added that governments and businesses may decide to use vaccine passports for other circumstances, including domestic events. The goal is to effectively have an internationally recognized Covid-19 vaccine passport a proof that a person has had both doses of the vaccine, West said. This will complement the existing UK traffic light system for international travel, which may include PCR tests and quarantine rules, depending on the location of the trip. While final decisions have yet to be made on how and when these vaccine certificates will be used, they are expected to make foreign travel easier for people who have had both doses. Covid-19 online passports entered Wales directly from 25 June. Covid Passports in England Covid passports are available in the UK through the NHS Application from 17 May. The NHS app already allows users to access a range of NHS services on their smartphone or tablet, including vaccination data. Users can check their vaccination status through the app if allowed by the GP. This applies to all vaccines. Since the government announced it would be used to access Covid passports more than six million people have downloaded the app. The government is recommending that people sign up for the NHS App before booking overseas trips. To use the application you must be registered with a general practitioner in England. The government is recommending that people register on the application before booking international travel and at least two weeks before the departure date. Currently, the Covid-19 passport can only be used after a person has completed a full course of vaccinations meaning both strokes. NHS applicationis separate from the NHS Covid-19 application which was created specifically as a contact tracking application. You can learn more about Covid passports and how they work in the explanatory here.

