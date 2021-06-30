Battlegrounds Mobile India: Beginners, please be careful. Check out these top 5 guns just for you.





Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the hottest games since Krafton, and the company has brought PUBG Mobile India back to India with a new avatar. To ensure that the fun is as widespread as possible in the country, it has allowed all Android users here to play the beta version of the game on their smartphones. As fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India lined up to play the game, many who weren’t previously playing PUBG Mobile also jumped into the tide to experience the game.

Needless to say, many players knew which battleground mobile India gun to choose in which battle, but others didn’t. If you’re not sure which gun to try, here’s a quick guide.

Top 5 Battleground Mobile India Guns for Beginners

1. M416

The M416 is a versatile assault rifle that proves useful in battleground mobile India games regardless of the situation. It uses 5.56 mm ammo, has a rate of fire of 0.09 seconds, and has a base damage of 43 HP. Players can also convert a 6x scope to a 3x. It can be easily controlled with some practice.

2. Beryl M762

This is one of the deadliest assault rifles with a base damage of 47 HP. It uses 7.62mm ammo in an automatic mode that is freely available on the map. Overall, this gun is more stable than the AKM. It holds 30 bullets that can be expanded up to 40 and provides a rate of fire of 0.09 seconds.

3. SCAR-L

This is one of the best Battleground Mobile India Guns for beginners. It uses 5.56 mm ammunition and provides a rate of fire of 0.096 seconds. The base damage is 43 HP, and various attachments can be attached for customization.

4. Kar98K

This is one of the popular basic sniper rifles because of its availability. It can hold only 5 bullets and has a very low rate of fire of 1.9 seconds. It uses 7.62mm ammo and provides 75HP basic damage.

5. M16A4

This gun is extremely stable and ideal for medium to long range use during battleground mobile India games. It uses 5.56mm ammo and provides a base damage of 43HP and a rate of fire of 0.10 seconds.

