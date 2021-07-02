Build a robust Google BigQuery pipeline using Python: Part II | by Chubing Tripepi | July 2021





A STRUCT is a container of ordered fields, each with a type (required) and a field name (optional). Google Cloud

In BigQuery, STRUCT is similar to a data frame, so you can have multiple child columns with different column names and data types. By comparison, ARRAY is similar to a Python LIST, so you can nest STRUCTs in ARRAYs or ARRAYs in STRUCTs.

The STRUCT type is declared using angle brackets (< and >). The type of STRUCT element is mandatory and can be any complexity. Field names are optional and you can use duplicate field names. If a field name is missing, the field is considered anonymous.

The advantage of using a STRUCT is that it reduces the hassle of duplication when joining tables. However, access to non-technical users is even more difficult.

To read more about building STRUCTs, Google Cloud has very good documentation on this topic.

You can use the DOT annotation to query the items contained in the STRUCT. UNNEST is a function to use when you need to flatten nested structs such as STRUCT and ARRAY in BigQuery.

SELECTuser.user_id, -ARRAYuser.gender, -STRINGuser.is_active, -BOOLEAN FROM`my-project.my_dataset.user_info`, UNNEST (user) user

Some quirks worth mentioning:

The NOT NULL function does not work if the field is an ARRAY nested in a STRUCT (that is, if user.user_id is NOT NULL). Rows with null values ​​will continue to be returned. If I use LENGTH (user.user_id)> 0 in the WHERE clause, this works! The UNNEST function may cause duplicate rows. This is because UNNEST is running CROSS JOIN on all the fields in the table. To avoid this, consider creating an ARRAY with a STRUCT or using only UNNEST for the fields required by the subquery.

If you download the STRUCT in Python without using UNNEST, it will appear in the DataFrame as a list of dictionaries.

Download STRUCT to DataFrame

Due to Pyarrow serialization restrictions, BigQuery I / O does not support uploading STRUCT structures to the BQ of Pandas DataFrame. When I checked last time, this is a persistent issue after the release of Pyarrow 2.0 (see this thread). However, this issue was raised by a Google Cloud engineer and seems to be working on a fix, so it’s a good idea to check back regularly.

The workaround is to convert the table to a row-based data structure such as JSON or PythonDICTIONARY. I was able to upload the table with STRUCT using JSON. This is an example that might be useful when uploading a table of STRUCT data type to BigQuery.

Import package from google.cloud import bigqueryimport pandas as pdData Structure

To upload a STRUCT to BigQuery, the data structure for that column must be a list of DICTIONARY. Think of it as creating a list of DICTIONARYs that will be converted to a DataFrame.

Data = pd.DataFrame ([{item: album, user: [{user_id: [50, 25], Gender: M, is_active: True},]}, {Item: Jacket, User: [{user_id:[20, 30, 35], Gender: F, is_active: False}]},]) # Convert DataFrame to list of dict formatdata_json = data.to_dict (‘records’)

Once the DataFrame is ready, here is an example schema for STRUCT.

Schema = [bigquery.SchemaField(name=”item”, field_type=”STRING”, description=”an item user purchased”),

bigquery.SchemaField(“user”,”STRUCT”,fields=[bigquery.SchemaField(“user_id”, “STRING”, mode=”REPEATED”, description=”User’s internal user_id; users can have e multiple ids”),bigquery.SchemaField(“gender”, “STRING”, mode=”NULLABLE”, description=”User’s gender”), bigquery.SchemaField(“is_active”, “BOOLEAN”, mode=”NULLABLE”, description=”User’s active status. True if user logged in in the past 7 days, else False”), ], Mode = “REPEATED”,),]

In the BigQuery console, you can see that the STRUCT type is RECORD, while the ARRAY mode is REPEATED.

If this STRUCT has a field of type ARRAY, mark the STRUCT mode as REPEATED. If not, you can leave the mode nullable.

BQ console STRUCT schema

Now that the schema is ready, you can upload the table from the client object using the load_table_from_json function.

client = bigquery.Client (project = your_project_name)

job_config = bigquery.LoadJobConfig (schema = your_schema, destination_table_description = your_table_description, write_disposition =’WRITE_TRUNCATE’)

job = client.load_table_from_json (data_json, table_id, job_config = job_config) job.result ()

This is what the table looks like after uploading to BigQuery.

Example of STRUCT using nested array

I hope you find this simple example of working with BigQuerySTRUCT useful. If you have any questions, feel free to comment or contact us 🙂

