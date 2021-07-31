Stanford University Researchers Lead National Alliance to Improve Human Performance Using Advanced Technology – CBS San Francisco





Stanford (KPIX) —The first collaboration between six institutions led by Stanford University sets the high goal of “transforming human health around the world through the discovery and translation of the biological principles underlying human performance.” It was launched this month.

Scott Delp, a professor of bioengineering and mechanical engineering at Stanford University, is a newly formed public-private partnership between Stanford University, Boston Children’s Hospital, University of California San Diego, University of Kansas, Oregon University, and Soak Institute. He leads the Utsai Human Performance Alliance. For biological research. It is funded by a $ 220 million gift from Joe and the Clara Tsai Foundation.

“We are confident that there are fundamental advances in improving the well-being of many,” Delp said.

As chair of the Leadership Council, Delp will lead a national team of scientists, scholars, doctors, engineers and athletes over the next decade to focus research on elite athletes.

“Of course, studying illness, cancer, and neurological disorders is worth it — it’s a worthwhile study,” Delp said. “But it’s also worth taking the opposite approach and taking a different lens to understand human health.”

According to the Alliance statement, agencies have identified different initiatives.

• Stanford-based digital athletes guide athletes in their training and treatment and create predictive computer models that help improve the health of everyone.

• University of Oregon-based rehabilitation works synergistically with rehabilitation therapy and rehabilitation protocols to restore damaged tissue function and prevent damage.

• Based at the Salk Institute, Molecular Athlete maps human performance molecules and gene expression to optimize training, healing, and recovery.

• University of California, San Diego-based multi-scale athletes use computer modeling to synthesize measurements across multiple biological scales to predict their impact on tissue molecular and cellular status and systemic performance. To do.

• The Boston Children’s Hospital-based Female Athletes Program focuses on female-specific translational research to answer basic physiological questions that are important for improving the health and performance of girls and women. increase.

• The Innovation Hub at Boston Children’s Hospital, Kansas, Oregon, Stanford, and the University of California, San Diego puts the scientific discoveries of the Alliance into practice to help athletes and people around the world improve their training, care, and performance.

Delp gives KPIX an exclusive look within Stanford’s Human Performance Lab, an interdisciplinary research facility where athletes wear reflective motion-capture markers and perform various movements on force sensor plates embedded in the ground. Provided.

An array of motion-capture cameras similar to those used in the production of Hollywood movies and video games can detect subtle changes in an athlete’s joints. 3D motion data is used to create a predictive computer model of a subject in combination with an electromyographic sensor that records muscle contractions and respiratory readings.

“We are developing digital athletes,” Delp said. “We take data … exercise data, force data, EMG data, breathing measurements and create a digital model. This is an athlete’s personalized model. Whether she is vulnerable to injury, improve performance. You can evaluate the method. Computer simulations have made her stronger. You can get injured, so everything a digital athlete can do. “

Engineers at Stanford University have also developed a calorie burn meter that uses inexpensive off-the-shelf electronic components that boast more accurate calorie readings than smartwatches.

According to a study published in Nature Communications, devices consisting of an inertial measurement unit (IMU) attached to the calf and thigh and connected to a CPU attached to the hip joint have a cumulative error of 12-13%. I found out that there is. The lead author of this study is Patrick Slade, a graduate student in mechanical engineering at Stanford University.

“We believe this device is accurate enough to actually perform accurate exercise training and better manage weight,” Slade said.

According to Slade, the cumulative error in smartwatches was typically 40-80%.

“They are very inaccurate and unfortunately don’t provide any information about that inaccuracies, which is misleading to users,” Slade said.

Stanford University is also making great strides in the study of scar-free healing.

In a study published in the journal Science, a team led by Dr. Michael Longaker, a professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery, discovered the following drugs when injected into the wounds of laboratory mice: Restores skin with regeneration, normal hair follicles and glands, extracellular matrix and mechanical strength. Verteporfin, a 20-year-old FDA-approved drug commonly used to treat eye diseases, blocks the molecular signals that cause scarring in mice.

Longaker, who has been studying scars for 34 years, recalls the moment when the team noticed that the regenerated skin of mice was free of scars.

“I’m incredibly happy to say the least,” Longaker said. “This was clearly a big leap, because we really deciphered the code to heal without leaving scars.”

Stanford University is working with the FDA to begin testing pigs. If successful, human clinical trials may begin in the coming years. The resources and influence behind the Human Performance Alliance should help drive the process, Longaker said.

“This saves us at least a few months, if not a year. Therefore, the investment by the Woozei Human Performance Alliance is very catalytic. It just drives the process faster. Yes, it’s really worth it — it means it’s incredibly valuable in terms of saving time. An era when we’re excited, motivated, and able to prevent the scars we know. I think you’re standing at the entrance to, “Longaker said.

All alliance findings and findings will be published free of charge, according to Delp.

“We make all data, all computer simulations, and all software available for free in the scientific community. This is an open science project. It’s the best way to move the science field forward. I Our goal is to really benefit everyone in the world. “

