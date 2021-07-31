Maliyo Games Opens Development Boot Camp on Google





Maliyo Games is a big name for African-style titles. But developers don’t want to stop there. With the help of Google, they are expanding GameUp Bootcamp. They aim to enrich certain areas with developer opportunities.

Mariyo Game Plan

Maliyo Games has released several African-inspired titles. But they want to do more than just make a game. And with the help of Google, it looks like a possibility. GameUp Bootcamp makes training available in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

Android game development skills will be the focus in Lagos, Nigeria. Hugo Obi, founder of Maliyo Games Studios, said the program would be the first of its kind. So it should be relatively popular among those who want to learn trade. By 2025, Africa’s mobile users are projected to exceed 475 million. So why not add it to your ever-growing library of games?

This opportunity is fascinating, but not for everyone. The focus of the Maliyo Games program is to teach people with basic programming knowledge or a background in computer science. Students will learn how to improve, package, and develop casual Android games using the latest self-paced project-based learning system during the program. But they are not alone. They regularly have Maliyo Games mentors evaluate their work and their performance.

Hugo Obi previously stated that Africa lacks available talent. And this partnership with Google should help you find exponentially talented individuals. The first program is virtualized to scout talent. Students will also guide themselves using tutorials similar to Udemy and Coursera. Occasionally, students can ask their mentor for help.

What do you think about Maliyo Games and Google working together for the project? Do you want them to have something similar near you someday? Let us know in the comments!

