Pac-12 Commissioner Kliavkoff, Oregon Ducks AD Mullens Extended Talk

Three weeks after becoming the new Pac-12 Commissioner, George Kliavkoff posted his thoughts on social media:

“When I thought that the first month of employment wouldn’t be any more interesting …”

Texas is once again messing around with the world of college football. Longhorns and rival Oklahoma are in the process of leaving the Big 12 Range for more lush meadows at the 16-team Southeastern Conference.

At Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles last Tuesday, Kliavkoff and Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said another 11 years after the ambitious new Pac-10 Commissioner joined the creation of the Super Conference. We talked about how a major reorganization of Oregon will affect the conference.

“I don’t think there’s a risk of staying in 12 teams,” Kliavkoff said.

Mullens added: In this league, innovation, going ahead and evolving is everything. This is no different from that. “

Scott’s big swing (and mistake)

Larry Scott invited Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A & M, and Texas Tech to existing members Arizona, Arizona, California, Oregon, Oregon, and Stanford in 2010 to Pac-16. Proactively tried to carry out his bold vision. UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington.

The football lineup, which includes the Sooners, Longhorns, Aggies, Ducks, Trojans, Cardinal and Huskies brands and markets, will be comparable to the Big Ten and SEC in terms of strength and value of television contracts.

Colorado accepted the invitation. However, Texas ruined Scott’s plans by creating a longhorn network and negotiating a deal to stay in the Big 12. Nebraska was bolted for the Big Ten.

In 2011, Scott made a call to Utah from the Mountain West and settled on the formation of Pac-12. In 2012, Texas A & M and Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC. Big 12 added TCU from Mountain West and West Virginia from Implosion Big East.

“We have determined that continuing the 12-team meeting will be in the best interests of our membership, student athletes and fans,” Scott said in a statement 10 years ago. “We pay great respect to all the institutions that have contacted us, and while certain expansion proposals have been economically appealing, we are committed to maintaining a strong conference structure and a culture of equality. I promise.

“With new breakthrough TV contracts and plans to launch innovative TV networks, we focus only on these wonderful assets, our strong heritage, and the bright future in front of us. I guess. “

Ten years later, Scott was put under control by the Pac-12 CEO Group as the conference lags behind the Big Ten and SEC financially and in the field.

The Pac-12 network continues to struggle to deliver with less than 15 million subscribers. Oregon’s victory over Florida in the first ever College Football Playoff game remains the only CFP victory at the conference.

Oregon President and Chairman of the Pac-12 Executive Committee, Michael Sill, said in a statement announcing Scott’s expulsion: “Adding a new competitive college program and equating Pac-12 with other conferences. Thank you for Larry’s pioneering efforts to grow the conference by accelerating to Oregon’s television network. ” January 20th.

“At one point, our TV contract was the most lucrative in the country. The debut of the Pac-12 network helped bring the championship brand to the US and global markets on traditional digital platforms.” Schill said.

“However, the inter-university track and field market remains static, and now is a good time to welcome new leaders to help us develop our forward-thinking strategies.”

Are there any appetizing leftovers?

The rest of the Big 12 teams are vulnerable without Texas and Oklahoma. The meeting slapped its television partner ESPN in a cease and desist letter claiming that the network was colluding with another meeting, perhaps an American, to poach the rest of the members.

“They’re all under pressure, and I understand that,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bosby on the scramble faced by the remaining eight schools without the conference’s biggest brand. Speaking athletic. “Their boosters, donors and board members are concerned. I understand that concern. On the other hand, these do not occur very rapidly. The transition from OU to Texas is immediate. Will not happen, and our decision will not happen immediately.

“But if the eight schools are together, I think there are good options in the future.”

Is Pac-12 really interested in adding Kansas, Basketball School, or Iowa, the remaining Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, or Fiesta Bowl champion in Lone Star?

“I don’t think expansion is needed to stay competitive and prosperous,” Kliavkoff said. “But the fallouts from Texas and Oklahoma give us the opportunity to consider expansion again. We already have great inbound interest from many schools. We are the President. And work with the Prime Minister to evaluate these opportunities. “

According to financial statements obtained by USA TODAY, Pac-12’s per-school payment for fiscal year 2020 was $ 33.6 million.

It ranked fourth in Power5 conferences after Big Ten ($ 54.3 million), SEC ($ 45.5 million) and Big 12 ($ 38 million). ACC paid $ 33 million per school.

The remaining Big 12 schools face a group of five levels of economic reality.

And the SEC and Big Ten are in a position to further separate from the ACC and Pac-12.

“We need to close that financial gap,” Mullens said. “All of our 12 institutions need to close the exposure gap, the financial gap, to give them the opportunity to continue to excel in changing situations.”

