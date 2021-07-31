Premier League transfer news: Aston Villa reach agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey

Aston Villa are close to completing the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen after the Premier League club announced an agreement with the German Bundesliga team for the representative of Jamaica.

Bailey, 23, has played a key role at BayArena since his arrival from Genk in 2017 and was on the radar of many European clubs before the Villans came into play for the talented player with a seemingly imminent announcement.

“Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement for the transfer of Leon Bailey, provided the player completes a medical examination and completes personal terms,” ​​a brief official statement from Villa said.

The news comes as speculation reaches intense levels that Birmingham giants talisman and captain Jack Grealish will join Manchester City next week with a table offer for the English international, as well as a possible contract extension at Villa Park.

Grealish, 25, was part of the England squad that went to the UEFA Euro 2020 final this summer before losing on penalties to Italy and his value has been shaken once again as Villa is constantly improving on the English top flight.

With or without Grealish, Bailey will provide Dean Smith’s men with added rhythm and deception in attack with a direct threat which can prove deadly when combined with such as Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore and summer signing Emiliano Buendia.

Ashley Young’s return to the club has brought experience as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez helped Argentina to the Copa America success this summer and John McGinn shone briefly with Scotland at Euro 2020.

If Grealish completes a move to City, Villa could receive $ 140 million in the region as a new contract awaits if he promises his future at his boyhood club as they look to qualify in Europe to catch an extraordinary turnaround in the fortune of a club that came close to financial oblivion in 2018.

John Terry, another key figure in Villa’s turn, left his staff role earlier this week and is expected to move into management in the near future.