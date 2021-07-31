If work is imminent, it’s not that expensive.Local column





In Santa Fe, where does the water come from right after we ask? We declare, it’s too expensive.

Water questions are answered by city staff, often unbelievable, but too high is difficult to dispute if in the backyard.

When Archbishop Jean Baptiste Ramie died before the cathedral was completed, Santa Fe heard the last word and broke the planned spire soaring over the plaza. The flat-top cathedral with the balustrade was fine. I don’t know if the French are still lying in the grave, but I know he wanted to be higher.

Now, so is John Rizzo, a real estate agent purchased along Interstate 25. What was formerly known as Las Soleras may soon become Santa Fe Innovation Village if his backing ordinance is approved by the city council.

Rizzo’s bold request is to allow buildings up to 75 feet high. It is five feet higher than the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center and down the road from his property. 75 feet is quite high, but the proposed ordinance allows such heights only in two areas of his property and the industrial park on the west side of NM599 adjacent to the airport.

Why are you so tall? It is the density that is tall. Density equals affordability. Density is equal to walkability. Density is equal to water efficiency.

Yes, but why are you so tall? Three-story apartments do not require an elevator, while four-story apartments do. Elevators are expensive and can only be rationalized if they are five stories or more and are specifically required by the proposed ordinance with affordable developer-funded requirements.

How is the view of my backyard? The Rizzos property is between the I-25 and the built Pulte subdivision. Northbound traffic will still see the mountains above his building, as it is lower than the I-25, and homeowners in the Pulté district are deprived of seeing the semi-truck south to Albuquerque. increase. Skyscrapers can block road noise.

Rizzos Innovation Village Vision envisions 3,000 to 5,000 new basic economic jobs. This is defined as a job in which state economic development professionals can export services and are paid for by the new money that flows into the state. It translates into a high-tech, ubiquitous business where high-paying workers choose Santa Fe to take root.

But where are these new gentrifications supposed to live? Can’t find a dwelling already can’t accommodate 3,000 to 5,000 here. For walkable restaurants and other lifestyle services, some will love the new multi-family apartments surrounded by structured parking in the Innovation Village, while others will commute to work.

The original Las Soleras Master Plan has always been approved for Railrunner Station, and Rizzo will pursue that contingency. His larger development entity is called the New Mexico Innovation Triangle. He believes that the point of the triangle is the National Institute of Los Alamos and Albuquerque, and Santa Fe is the fulcrum of the technology business. Now live in Rio Rancho and jump on the train.

Rizzo is not a real estate developer, but he is learning fast. Santa Fe is definitely not a place to clench your teeth due to the complexity and whims of its business. Ask a development professional who rescued you on the Midtown campus. But he has energy and vision. He clenched his teeth in the explosion of the world of technology in Silicon Valley over 40 years ago. He invented himself as a child living in Albuquerque, a place and industry that did not exist.

Full Disclosure: Rizzo once paid me as a consultant to realize his vision. It ended in March 2020. I now consider him a friend and offer free advice. That’s exactly what it’s worth.

Kim Shanahan

Santa Fe Green Builder since 1986, Sustainability Consultant since 2019. Contact him at [email protected]

