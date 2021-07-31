IIT Roorkee introduces seven new academic programs





Roorkee of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has introduced seven new academic programs through virtual ceremonies. The course will be offered to students from the next fall session (2021-2022). The curriculum includes six graduate degree programs and one five-year integrated program.

The seven new programs include M.Tech. (Artificial intelligence) and M.Tech. (Data Science) Under the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS), M. Des. (Industrial Design), and MIM (Master of Innovation Management) in the Design Department of Online M.Tech. (Microelectronics and VLSI) Labor industry specialists in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, MS Economics (5-year integrated program) in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, and M.Tech. (Dam Safety and Rehabilitation) Under the proposed “International Dam Center” (currently coordinated by the Faculty of Water Literature).

The IIT Roorkee is on track with the creation of interdisciplinary programs and the launch of programs that are in demand and related to the country today. This is because Innovation will be an integral part of our future, as we are also aiming for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. There is another need for entrepreneurship in this country and we recommend the Entrepreneurship Program to secure more job creators as a post to job seekers, BVR Mohan Lady, Chairman of the Board, IIT Roorkee said in a statement.

For working professionals

M.Tech. (Microelectronics and VLSI) is a three-year program designed for working professionals. This is a flexible course for those who wish to advance their career and cannot attend regular on-campus classes. This online degree aims to prepare students for a role in management engineering in the industry. M.Tech. The Dam Safety and Rehabilitation Program is a two-year program. It trains sponsored officers working in the area to address the challenges of old dam safety and rehabilitation and new dam design. Any graduate of the relevant field can attend this course.

The MS Economics (5 Year Integrated Program) is a five-year integrated program to provide students with the tools and research needed by professional economists in government and other organizations. Students can complete this course after four years by earning a Bachelor of Science degree.

All new academic programs launched meet the needs of our country. They were created after careful consideration at several levels. To provide these programs, IIT Roorkee has established one new design department and one new artificial intelligence and data science center. In addition, considering the interdisciplinary nature of another program, the institute has created a program committee with representatives from four departments, said Ajit K Chaturvedi, director of IIT Roorkee.

