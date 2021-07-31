Companies in need of COVID vaccine: Google, Wal-Mart among employers updating policy amid surge in delta variants





Due to the growing list of large US employees, some or all employees will need to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

This procedure takes place three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes the course of some masking guidelines, so in some parts of the United States, even vaccinated people wear masks indoors. can. I recommend it.

The following are some of the companies that have announced changes to their vaccine policy due to the increasing number of cases of coronavirus fueled primarily by delta mutants.

Disney

The Walt Disney Company is currently participating in an increase in other US companies requiring COVID-19 vaccination from non-members working in this area.

Disney sent a message on Friday to non-members based in the United States that they would need to be fully vaccinated immediately to get a job.

There is a 60-day grace period to provide vaccination verification for both on-site vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.

The company is discussing this topic with unions that represent its employees under a collective bargaining agreement.

This decision was based on the recommendations of scientists, health authorities, and medical professionals that vaccination provides the best protection against COVID-19.

Walmart

Wal-Mart, the largest retailer in the United States, will have all employees based in the United States until October 4, according to a Friday memo by Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the company.

The company plans to gradually return workers to the office and “approach pre-pandemic levels after Workers’ Day.” McMillon said in a memo that he would continue to monitor the pandemic situation before deciding if the timeline needed to change.

Customers do not need to wear a mask, but it is highly recommended to wear one. The facility will post signs to remind you of the new CDC guidelines.

In a memo last Friday, Wal-Mart announced that all employees, regardless of vaccination status, would need to wear masks again in places with “significant or high infection rates.” The country’s largest retailer said Friday that the new policy would come into effect soon.

The store manager receives local updates every Monday to determine the protocol required for the facility. Customers do not need to wear a mask, but it is highly recommended to wear one. The facility will post signs to remind you of the new CDC guidelines.

Wal-Mart does not require store employees to be vaccinated, but it is highly recommended that workers be vaccinated soon with a new process to check the status of the vaccine. As part of promoting vaccination, the company offers employees the opportunity to be vaccinated in an hour and offers up to three days of paid leave depending on the shot.

In addition, Wal-Mart doubled its current vaccine incentive to $ 150. Initially, the company provided employees with $ 75 to get vaccinated. Current employees who have been vaccinated and all new employees who have been vaccinated before registering with Wal-Mart are eligible for the bonus.

Google

Google has finally introduced a policy that requires all employees to be vaccinated to combat the spreading delta variant after the vast campus has been fully reopened.

When the office is fully reopened, everyone working there will be vaccinated. This requirement is first imposed in the United States.

The company also postponed plans to return most workers to the office until mid-October. CEO Sundar Pichai emailed Wednesday that more than 130,000 Google employees around the world are aiming to return to their offices on October 18th instead of the previous target date of September 1st. Said. Said.

Facebook

Following Google’s announcement, Facebook announced that employees must be vaccinated before returning to the office.

“When our office reopens, anyone who comes to work on any of the US campuses will be vaccinated,” Facebook Vice President of Human Resources Lori Goller said in a statement Wednesday. Stated. let’s do it. “There is a process for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and we will evaluate approaches in other areas as the situation progresses,” she added.

Netflix

According to Deadline, Netflix is ​​demanding a COVID-19 vaccine from the cast of all US works, and those who come into contact with them. Last week, Hollywood trade unions and major studios launched a reinstatement protocol for each production, including “an option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for Zone A casts and crews.” “Zone A” is made up of actors and actors in the vicinity.

Black lock

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, currently allows only vaccinated employees to return to the office, a spokeswoman for the company said. The decision was a policy adjustment based on employee feedback and employee research, the spokesman said. A spokeswoman added that the company introduced a “hybrid model” in September, with some vaccinated employees working in the office and others working at home. The company plans to share an updated policy for unvaccinated employees in the second half of the summer.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s New York office prohibits all unvaccinated staff and clients from entering headquarters. According to a company memo to employees, all employees working in buildings with “high employee presence” had to check vaccination status by July 1.

Saks Fifth Avenue

According to The New York Times, all employees at Saks Fifth Avenue, a luxury department store chain, need to be vaccinated. “We need to be more office-based,” and “the default needs to be our office,” CEO Mark Metrick told the Times.

Washington post

All new and current employees of The Washington Post need to prove evidence of complete Covid-19 vaccination, the company’s publisher and CEO Fred Ryan said in a note to employees on Tuesday. rice field. Rice field. Ryan stated that this requirement is an “employment condition” that begins with the publication returning to the office on September 13.

Ascension Health

According to the company’s Tuesday press release, Ascension Health has vaccinated all employees “for the safety of patients and visitors, peers, family and loved ones, and the community.” Announced to request. In a statement, the company said: Vaccination is required. “”

lift

As of August 2, all employees working in Lyft’s office should be vaccinated, according to an email read by CNN Business and sent to staff by Lyft CEO Logan Green. In addition, most of the company’s offices in the United States will return to their offices on February 2, 2022, according to email. This is a 6 month extension from the company’s original return date. Lyft informed team members a few weeks ago that he would need to submit a vaccination certificate to return to the office, a spokesman told CNN Business.

Uber

If Uber employees want to return to the office, they need to be fully vaccinated, company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a note to employees Thursday. Uber also said it has postponed the global “return to office” date to October 25 and will provide updates by September 30 if there are any changes. According to Kosloshahi, people coming to the office should wear a mask for the time being, regardless of vaccination status.

twitter

Twitter had already requested employees to return to their offices to show evidence of vaccination, but on Wednesday the company closed its offices in New York and San Francisco altogether and suspended further office reopening. did. I take action.

The company answered the phone “after careful consideration of the CDC’s updated guidelines and in the light of the current situation,” a spokeswoman told CNN Business. “We will continue to closely monitor local conditions and make the necessary changes to prioritize Tweepe’s health and safety.”

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines

Both airlines require new employees to show proof of vaccination.

Goldman Sachs

The bank giant requires workers to disclose their vaccination status, but does not require staff to be vaccinated.

