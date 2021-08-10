How to use Google Colab with VS Code





Google Colab and VS Code are two popular editor tools used by many Python developers. They are ideal for developing efficient technical solutions and systems, especially in the areas of machine learning and data science.

If you’re a Python developer or data scientist, you may already know how to use Google Colab. But did you know that you can set up VS Code in Google Colab and use it as an editor just like you would on your local machine?

In this article, you will learn the following:

How to install the colabcode Python package How to start VSCode (code server) How to access online VSCode How to open a terminal How to execute a Python file VSCodeOpen How to use Google Colab with Colab Notebook

The first step is to launch a new colab notebook in Google Colab. You can rename the file as needed.

For example, run_vscode.ipynb.

Install the colabcode Python package.

To use Google Colab with VS Code (code server), you need to install the colabcode Python package. This is a great open source Python package developed by Abhishek Thakur.

To install the package, run the following command in the notebook cell:

!! pip install colabcodeImport ColabCode

The next step is to import the ColabCode class from the package.

Import from colabcode Create an instance of ColabCode ColabCode

After importing ColabCode, you need to create an instance of ColabCode and set the following arguments.

port The port on which the code server runs. For example, you can set a port = 10000password password to protect your code server from unauthorized access. This is an optional argument.mount_drive. When using Google Drive. This is a Boolean argument, which means it can be set to True or False. This is an optional argument. Start the ColabCode (port = 10000) code server

When you run your ColabCode instance, the server starts and you’ll see a link to access your code server.

You need to click the link and it will open in a new tab.

You can now use a full-fledged code editor to perform various experiments on ColabVM.

Note: Checking the Colab Notebook shows that the cell running the ColabCode instance is running continuously. Do not close your Colab notebook unless you close the code server that runs VS Code.

Tips for using VS Code with Google Colab

After starting your code server, use the following tips to get started with VS Code in Google Colab.

Step 1: Open the terminal

To open a terminal in VS Code running in Google Colab, use the following shortcut command.

Ctrl + Shift + `Step 2: Change theme as needed

You can change the editor theme by clicking the settings icon (bottom left) and clicking “Color Theme”. A pop-up window opens with various theme options to choose from.

Step 3: Run the Python file

In the sidebar[ファイル]Click on the section[新しいファイル]You can create a Python file by selecting the tab.

The following example shows how to run a simple Python file to train a machine learning algorithm to classify iris flowers into three species (setosa, versicolor, or virginica) and make predictions.

Final Thoughts on Using Google Colab with VS Code

Congratulations, you have reached the end of this article! I hope you have learned something new. You can set VS Code in Google Colab to take your coding to the next level.

You can also run VS Code using the colabcode Python package on the Kaggle platform. You need to follow the same steps as above.

If you learn something new or enjoy reading this article, please share it for others to see. Until then, see you in the next post!

You can also find me on Twitter @ Davis_McDavid.

And you can read more articles like this here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/how-to-use-google-colab-with-vs-code/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos