Dramatically launch quantum technology commercialization: test the market potential of innovation





Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

In partnership with the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, and Duality, provided by the Midwestern I-Corps Node, the Jumpstart Workshop is a team of quantum technology. Helps explore commercial viability. Includes hardware and software solutions, as well as technologies that enable quantization.

Based on the Lean LaunchPad approach, the workshop is specially designed to help innovators test the potential of their ideas and imagine how they can be implemented in the real world. All approved teams receive individual support from the National Science Foundation Network and experienced instructors.

>> The application deadline is Friday, October 15th. Click here to apply.

By participating in this intensive customer discovery program with other quantum-focused faculty, researchers, graduate students, and innovators, the team will solve the real problem of someone paying for quantum technology. Discover how to convert to a solution application. Armed with this knowledge, the team will be the lead instructor for the Midwest Node when it is able to significantly increase its acceptance in the next Duality Accelerator cohort and achieve maximum corporate growth, acceleration, and funding follow-up. John Thode said. NSF National I-Corps Program, Clinical Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Past jump-start teams have participated in NSF’s national I-Corps program and successfully secured SBIR / STTR funding.

Other benefits of participating:

Gain valuable insights and inform the next steps in research and development. Develop network connections and receive guidance from industry experts and entrepreneurs. Develop the entrepreneurial spirit and toolset needed to pursue additional opportunities.

The Jumpstart Workshop provides an invaluable experience for early-stage quantum technology to engage directly with industry stakeholders. Ellen Zatkowski, who manages the Polsky I-Corps program, decided to leverage the resources of the Midwestern I-Corps node to enable researchers to more effectively verify their suitability for the ever-expanding quantum ecosystem. I am excited. We hope this will be the first step for teams interested in participating in other commercialization and venture support resources, including Duality.

question? Please contact Ellen Zatkowski.

