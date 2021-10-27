Why you forever regret using Google’s workplace counseling program





Chelsey Glasson is a former Google employee suing the company for pregnancy discrimination and retaliation. She met with an employee assistance program therapist and helped her through her claim to be a toxic work environment. The notes in these sessions are now important as part of her proceedings, and she is worried that Google therapists may have conflicts of interest.

Unlimited free food, espresso drinks, and company car washes around the Google campus, even before meeting with an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselor for support while fighting ongoing workplace discrimination and retaliation. A beautiful roof garden with views of Lake Washington.

Her office was onsite, which was convenient for scheduling consecutive appointments with Google employees all day long.

She looked like any other Google staff, but my EAP counselor was a third-party contractor.

If I realized that her contract could bias her, I wouldn’t have visited her in the first place.

97% of companies with more than 5,000 employees offer a version of EAP. This usually includes short-term mental health care and referral services.

However, many large tech companies like Facebook and Google have recently launched up to 25 free EAP-sponsored counseling sessions. EAP is often advertised by the HR department as a counseling service equivalent to independent treatment, but there is a very important difference between the two.

For one thing, EAP providers operate at different levels of confidentiality. Employee assistance programs may also be driven by the goal of addressing issues that affect workplace performance. This goal can significantly bias employer-friendly treatment.

After years of fulfilling years at Google, I filed a proceeding against the company.

I argued, among other things, that my direct reports were subject to pregnancy discrimination, followed the Protocol, reported the situation to HR, and launched a retaliation campaign almost immediately.

When I asked HR for help, they advised me to seek EAP counseling and assured me that the company would handle my complaint properly. Other than the free perks, I couldn’t tell the difference between using an EAP counselor and another external counselor.

Google has given me a strict warning not to share anything about my situation with other members of my team.

I simply thank the EAP counselor for being at least one person I could speak to freely. The initial capture form stated that my session was confidential, but it also stated that if I wanted to see the entire notice about privacy practices, I would need to send an email to an external vendor, Concern. Was there. I didn’t get a reply when I went.

We had semi-regular EAP counseling sessions during working hours at the Google Kirkland campus in Washington. A licensed marriage and family therapist, an EAP contractor, felt that he might seem more interested in my personal life than what was happening to me at Google. “How is your relationship with your husband? Is sex enough?” She often asked.

I’m not trained as a therapist, but like the American Psychological Association’s general technique for dealing with workplace trauma, cognitive restructuring (the process of learning to identify) I have never been involved in what I have pointed out as a technique. Disagree with negative thought patterns) or in vivo exposure (when exposing yourself to anxiety-inducing situations).

When a note from my session with the EAP therapist became important to my proceeding allegations, my EAP therapist called me and showed that she was no longer anxious to see me. I did. I think she was worried that partnering with me would undermine her relationship with Google.

There was no attempt I knew to help me move to alternative care, and I haven’t been contacted by my EAP therapist ever since.

In one of the most desperate times of my life, I felt abandoned by someone I considered the primary means of support.

Handing over my most intimate and sensitive remorse from my EAP therapy session to Google and the Google executives nominated in my proceedings was devastating.

For clarity, I am suing for psychological damages, so I submit treatment records to Google, regardless of whether I used an EAP counselor or an independent provider to support the proceedings. I would have had to. In retrospect, I should have chosen to meet an absolutely independent counselor and regret using the EAP therapist.

Since EAP counselors are paid directly by their employers, they appear to be consciously or unconsciously strongly motivated to take session notes in favor of their contracted employer. If this happens, someone who fights workplace illicit activity can be at great disadvantage in court if the record becomes important in a legal dispute.

I was upset by my experience, and unfortunately it may not be unique. According to an NBC news survey, Google recently reported that when an employee of a whistleblower filed a complaint about illegal activity in the workplace, he referred the employee to EAP counseling.

Companies need to do better.

We need to be more transparent about limiting EAP services and our employees have the right to be aware of potential conflicts of interest. It is irresponsible to neglect to convey this in a clearer way.

EAP should also not be promoted by HR programs as the first solution to workplace fraud complaints or as an alternative to independent mental health care.

Laws to regulate and monitor EAP programs have been passed, and appropriate government agencies will investigate how companies such as Google use EAP programs and whether they will further harm victims of workplace fraud. Until, these things are unlikely to happen.

In the meantime, if an employee chooses to work with an EAP counselor, it is imperative that they be educated about what they agree to.

Fortunately, I have the support of qualified, confidential mental health and wellness from a clinician who has scrutinized and maintained myself. Their method is appropriate for my situation and I don’t feel like competing with my employer or free latte for unbiased treatment.

I’m paying for some services right now, but peace of mind is irreplaceable.

Google refused to provide insiders with record comments. In a statement to Insider, third-party vendor Concern said: .. “

Chelsey Glasson is a user research manager, two mothers, and an advocate for working mothers.

Chelsey Glasson is a user research manager, two mothers, and an advocate for working mothers.

