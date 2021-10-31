Tampa General stands out with the best smart “wired” health care





"The ranking recognizes smart hospitals to drive innovation and research."

While many consider health care to be bureaucratic and painstaking, Florida has one health care system that is smarter than any other system.

Of course, there are many highly educated doctors and skilled professionals in the hospital. However, Tampa General Hospital recently won the title of Smart by accelerating the adoption of advanced technology and innovation.

Healthcare Global has named TGH one of the top 10 best smart hospitals in the world. It was one of the three US hospitals on the list, along with MD Anderson of Houston and the University of Chicago.

The ranking recognizes smart hospitals that drive innovation and research. ”We have specialized services and facilities to redesign our clinical processes and increase patient satisfaction.

Tampa General Hospital is honored for this recognition as part of our vision of being the safest and most innovative academic medical system in the United States, said John Coolis, President and CEO of Tampa. This is a testament to the daily work of doctors and team members in building a patient-centric ecosystem of care.

Also this month, Tampa General was recognized as the 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Hospital. The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) ranks organizations that are demonstrating the adoption and adoption of advanced technology throughout the system. A total of 36,674 organizations participated in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program.

When Couris took the initiative, TGH significantly accelerated technology adoption and entered into a partnership with GE Healthcare. In August 2019, they opened the first clinical command center in Florida and the third in the United States.

CareComm has reduced medical costs by $ 40 million in the first year. The center uses 20 artificial intelligence applications to increase efficiency and optimize patient care.

TGH continues to set the gold standard for becoming the safest and most innovative academic medical system in the United States.

