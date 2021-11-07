Former Google CEO and Henry Kissinger: Managing the Age of AI Breakthrough Transformation





“At the age of 98, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has a whole new area of ​​interest: artificial intelligence,” Time magazine reports. He was intrigued after being persuaded to attend Eric Schmidt, then Google Executive Chairman. Lecture on topics at the 2016 Bilderberg Conference. They worked with Daniel Hattenrocher, Dean of the MIT Schwartzman College of Computing, to write a new book on rapid impact, The Age of AI. The rise and development of artificial intelligence, as they say, “brings a revolution in human resources,” they say. In this book, the artificial intelligence process has become so powerful that it has become seamlessly entwined and unpredictable in human resources, so without some foresight and control, the “breakthrough change” they offer is humankind. Claims that it could send the history of the world in a dangerous direction … ..

Schmidt: The visit to Google made him think. And when we started talking about this, Dr. Kissinger said that the collection of technologies had an impact on humans and their existence, and that engineers were working without the benefit of understanding their influence and history. He said he was very worried. And I think it’s absolutely correct …

Kissinger: [T]His engineers show how to relate reason to artificial intelligence. It’s a different kind of knowledge in some respects. Because, for some reason (the world I grew up in), each piece of evidence supports each other. What’s amazing about artificial intelligence is that you come up with the right conclusions. But you don’t know why. It’s a whole new challenge. And in a sense, what they invent is dangerous. But it advances our culture. Would we be better if it had never been invented? do not understand. But now that it exists, we need to understand it. And it cannot be ruled out. Much of our lives are already consumed by it ….

In the past, humankind has assumed that technological progress is beneficial or manageable. We say it can be very beneficial. It may be manageable, but there are aspects of its management that we haven’t studied at all or well. I continue to worry. Therefore, we oppose saying that it must be eliminated. It’s there now. One of the important points is that we need to develop a philosophy to guide our research.

Time: Who do you think makes that philosophy? What is the next step?

Kissinger: I need a lot of small groups to ask questions. When I was a graduate student, nuclear weapons were new. And then, many related professors at Harvard, MIT, and the California Institute of Technology met most Saturday afternoons and asked, “What’s the answer?” How do you deal with it? And they came up with the idea of ​​arms control.

Schmidt: A similar process is required. It’s not just one place, it’s a set of such initiatives. One of my hopes is to help organize those postbooks if they are well received.

First of all, I think this kind of thing is so powerful that technology alone cannot. It is also unlikely to be regulated correctly. Therefore, we need to build a philosophy. I can’t say the same as Dr. Kissinger, but I need a set of understanding of the philosophical framework, where the limits of this technology should go. In my scientific experience, the only way it happens is to somehow bring scientists and policymakers together. This also applies to biology, such as recombinant DNA.

