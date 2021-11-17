Best laptops for education

Every student in the 21st century needs a laptop. Since now mostly online learning, it is impossible to do without technology. All educational institutions try to include new technologies in the learning process, for example, essay assistance or computers.

Size

Take small laptops to study. They should be light but not brittle – for example, in a well-assembled aluminum housing. Pay attention to the build quality: a very big embarrassment will come out if your laptop transformer falls apart in two halves in the middle of the change. Also, pay attention to the length of the charging cable, as your desk will not always be near the outlet.

Keyboard and peripherals

When you record something, the laptop keys click. In the past, when one or two people clicked in the audience, it was wild but tolerable. Now that every second person has a laptop, just imagine this symphony of clicks, through which the teacher’s voice tries unsuccessfully to breakthrough? In addition to the actual laptop, you may also need a variety of peripherals. For example, it is often difficult for student translators to do without headphones. To wear or not to wear a mouse is a matter of your personal convenience, many people use the touchpad.

Our advice: buy laptops with “quiet” rubber or membrane keyboards. You need to get used to them (the pressure on the key should be a little stronger), but they do not create noise in the audience. As for the peripherals – wireless headphones and mice are especially convenient. There is so little space behind the desks, feel sorry for the neighbors (and the wires that will surely break one day)!

Performance and startup speed

There should be exactly enough time between the march-throw from the door to the classroom and the launch of the laptop desktop for the teacher to stop swearing! By the time Klavdiya Mikhailovna calms down, the laptop should be running, the desktop is active, and the application for taking notes (or any other, depending on what work will be performed) – is open. By the way, if it’s Photoshop or AutoCad, this is no excuse.

Interfaces

You have to make presentations from a laptop, present to the audience the results of your term papers and dissertations. And in general, often open PowerPoint – we have the integration of information and communication technologies in education! In addition, you may always need to pass something to a neighbor, recharge your smartphone or go online.

Our tip: The necessary set of laptop interfaces for a student programmer includes USB 3.0, a 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth, and DVI / HDMI to connect to the projector in the classroom. The computer can also be equipped with USB-C, but in this case, you will need to buy a docking station with additional connectors.

HP Pavilion 15

Laptops with good value for money are produced by HP. In the Pavilion line, every student can find a model to their liking, but we recommend Pavillon 15 – even the basic modification with AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and 8 GB of RAM will be enough to create abstracts and presentations. Especially since the small thickness of the laptop of 17.9 mm and its lightweight of 1.75 kg will play into your hand.

If programming, modeling, or design is included in the learning process, you can look at older models based on AMD Ryzen 5 or 7 4700U. Some of them, by the way, is equipped with a discrete GeForce GTX 1650 Ti video card. However, their cost is much higher. But it can become not only the best laptop for school but also a great solution for the future designer and in general any person who connects his life with graphics.

Asus Laptop 12 L210MA-GJ163T

If your budget is limited, the Asus Laptop 12 L210MA-GJ163T laptop with a surprisingly good design for such a price tag is a great option for studying. It uses a 2-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor in conjunction with 4 GB of DDR4 RAM, and the laptop screen is built on an 11.6-inch TN panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. And, what is especially valuable, there is a solid-state drive with a capacity of 128 GB.

Of course, the capabilities of a laptop will not be enough for more or less serious games, but a gaming laptop in the hands of a student or schoolboy is not a very good idea at first. But this is a good laptop for a student who copes well with office programs, without problems giving the opportunity to record lectures, prepare presentations, make coursework and essays, and thanks to the SSD laptop loads in seconds. However, the weight of the gadget is limited to 1.1 kg. These are the best laptops for schoolchildren.