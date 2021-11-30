Who is Paragg Agrawar? What you need to know about the new Twitter CEO





On Monday, Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey announced his resignation and appointed Agrawar, the company’s chief technology officer, to replace him. Agrawal will have his work cut out for him. Dorsey is taking over the reins at a time when it’s important for Twitter. After setting new growth goals in the face of activist investors last year, the company continues to experiment with ways to grow its paid business and user base. Shake-ups will also be achieved by allowing more technology platforms involved in digital marketing to power Twitter’s major existing businesses and give users more control over their personal data.

“Twitter is shaking its business model,” said Jasmine Emberg, senior analyst at industry research firm eMarketer. “The advertising industry faces real challenges with new targeting and privacy initiatives. Twitter is experimenting with new revenue streams to strengthen its advertising business and meet its aggressive revenue targets set in February last year. The next CEO must face the challenge of achieving those goals. ”

Twitter also continues to face questions and potential new regulations on how technology platforms handle issues such as hate speech and misinformation. As CEO, Dorsey was repeatedly grilled by the House of Representatives on these and other issues.

Twitter may be a fraction of the size of its rival Facebook (FB) in terms of user base, but it’s often mentioned in the same way and undergoes a similar level of scrutiny. And there is a good reason. One tweet from a prominent individual can upset markets around the world, causing an entire move around hashtags overnight.

The potential impact of Twitter on world events will not be lost to Agrawar. Agrawal may face a higher level of attention and scrutiny. In a memo to employees on Monday, Agrawal admitted that “the world is looking at us now.”

From software engineer to CEO

Although not a Twitter co-founder like Dorsey, Agrawal is a 10-year veteran of the company. He joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011, worked for Microsoft and Yahoo in the 2000s, and then became CTO of the company in 2017. He holds a degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Stanford University. As an engineer, Agrawal played a key role in driving the “re-acceleration” of Twitter’s growth in 2016 and 2017. According to his company’s background, it’s possible to nod why Agrawar was the top choice for CEO status. As CTO, Agrawal also helped oversee Twitter’s new cryptocurrency initiative and its machine learning efforts.

“Given how deeply he understands the company and its needs, he’s been my choice for some time,” Dorsey wrote in an internal note shared on Twitter. “Parag is behind all the important decisions that have helped turn this company around. He is curious, scrutinized, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and Humble. He leads with heart and soul. ”

Dorsey said in a note that the board’s decision to appoint him for that role was unanimous.

With the growing focus on Twitter’s revenue model, the company could have relied on someone with a business background. Instead, the company has shown that it remains committed to leader engineer builders who are familiar with its products. In that respect, the rise of Agrawal reflects the familiar Silicon Valley theme.

As if to emphasize that point, Agrawal appealed to his colleagues and told them in his first note as CEO: I am one of you. “I walked in your shoes,” he wrote. “I have seen ups and downs, challenges and obstacles, wins and failures.”

Many workers in the tech industry have become more comfortable with their employers on issues such as workplace culture, climate change advocacy, and corporate policy, creating a call for unity. In a note, Agrawal hinted at a commitment to make Twitter the place where employees want to stay.

“I want you to do #LoveWhereYouWork,” Agrawal wrote.

Dorsey’s strong support for Agrawal may suggest that they are looking at many of the company’s problems. If so, Agrawal can continue to develop some of the ideas initiated under Dorsey’s supervision. Whether it is the impetus to drive the user’s ability to choose from a variety of content ranking algorithms. Contribution to open social media standards. Or, decentralize content moderation and put much of that power into the hands of your users.

These initiatives stem primarily from the company’s response to widespread criticism of Agrawar’s handling of false information, hate speech, and violent rhetoric issues that would be held responsible in the eyes of policy makers and the general public. I did.

In an interview last year, Agrawal thought about how to stop the rise of the echo chamber, which promotes polarization and enhances division, one of the most annoying problems Twitter faces. I took a peek at it.

His answer was an engineer’s answer, shedding light on how he envisions the future of Twitter. Agrawal said the company is moving more towards allowing users to follow topics, rather than “just following people.”

“By following a topic, you can select and gain not only the set of voices you choose to hear, but also the set of diverse perspectives associated with that topic,” he said. “And future more topical ways to use Twitter are likely to help expose people to a wider range of perspectives, a wider set of perspectives, and prevent people from falling into a filter bubble. I believe. ”

