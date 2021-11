Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls: How to Get the Spiritomb

The Holy Tower on Route 209 is the key to encountering Spiritom.

Pokemon Company

One of the most elusive monsters in Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls is the Spiritomb, a ghost / dark Pokemon associated with the mysterious and mysterious tower of Route 209. Unlike other wild monsters, you can only encounter Spiritoms after you have obtained Odd Keystone and completed certain steps in the game. Here’s an overview of how to complete these steps to get the Spiritomb.

How to get Spiritomb1.Get an odd number of keystones

The key to catching Spiritom (please forgive puns) is the odd keystone, a mysterious item that plugs into the sacred tower of Route 209. There are only a few of these in the game, the first being a black belt standing near the Honey Tree on Route 208. The black belt is in the lower corner of the route and is partially hidden by the trees, so it’s easy to overlook him.

2. Insert an odd number of keystones into the sacred tower

Once you have the Odd Keystone, operate the Hallowed Tower on Route 209 and insert the item when prompted. At first nothing seems to happen, but after completing the next steps, you will encounter Spiritomb here.

3. Talk to 32 unique characters in the Grand Underground

After inserting the odd keystones into the Holy Tower, head to the Grand Underground and interact with 32 unique characters. These can be named for any character that cannot be played (except for vendors that sell TM and other items) or other players that appear in the game when playing online.

4. Return to the Holy Tower

After interacting with the required number of characters, return to the Hallowed Tower on Route 209 and interact again to trigger an encounter with Spiritomb. Only one Spiritomb is displayed per Odd Keystone, so save your game before you start the encounter in case you accidentally knock out.

In addition to the odd keystones you receive from the black belt, Twin Reef Town has hidden keystones. By mining in the ground underground, you can also find strange keystones, along with other treasures like fossils.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released for Switch on November 19th. For more information on the game, check out all the limited edition Pokemon and how to get the free Mew and Jirachi.

