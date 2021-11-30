International
NASA postpones spacewalk citing ISS | International Space Station
NASA has postponed a planned spacewalk outside the International Space Station due to flying debris, two weeks after Russia blew up one of its satellites in a rocket test that created clouds of magnifying particles in orbit.
The Washington space agency did not mention the Russian test in its announcement, but a NASA official had warned the day before of a slightly increased risk to astronauts due to the Nov. 14 incident.
The impact generated thousands of pieces of space debris that are now being dumped around the Earth at about 17,000 mph (27,400 km / h) much faster than the speed of a bullet. At that speed, even small pieces of paint can damage the spacecraft, making space costumes even more vulnerable.
On Tuesday, about five hours before astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron left the space station, NASA said on Twitter that spacewalk to fix a failed antenna was canceled.
Nasa received a waste notification for the space station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the danger it may pose to astronauts, the teams have decided to postpone space travel until November 30 until there is more information. posted on Twitter.
Moscow has said its test to destroy its spacecraft, the Tselina-D, which had been in orbit since 1982, was successful and the debris posed no threat to space activity.
But after the test, astronauts aboard the ISS four Americans, a German and two Russians were immediately ordered to seek shelter in anchored capsules. The crew then had to take precautions, such as closing and reopening caps for individual station laboratories every 90 minutes or more when passing near or through space debris.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at the time that he was outraged. It is unbelievable that the Russian government would do this test and threaten not only the international astronauts but also their cosmonauts on board.
Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said Russia had shown that it was willing to risk exploring and using outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior.
On Monday, ahead of the planned spacewalk, Dana Weigel, NASA’s Deputy Managing Director for ISS, said the waste since then had been distributed much more. But she added that the agency had calculated a 7% higher risk of drilling space walking gear, compared to before the Russian missile test.
Nasa TV had planned to provide live coverage of the six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk, which was scheduled to begin at 7:10 a.m. ET (12:10 GMT). The objective had been to remove an incorrectly mounted S-band radio communication antenna, which is more than two decades old, and replace it with a new antenna already installed outside the space station.
The malfunctioning antenna recently lost its ability to send signals to Earth, although the station has other antennas.
Millions of pieces of space debris, including parts of unused rockets, as well as natural hazards such as meteoroids, pose a threat to the space station. They can stay in orbit for years or decades before descending into the atmosphere.
In 2007, a Chinese missile test created hazardous space debris that continues to be traced today. Two years later, a helpless Russian spacecraft crashed and destroyed an American commercial spacecraft more than 400 miles (650 km) above Earth.
As governments have become increasingly dependent on satellites for communication and surveillance, anti-satellite weapons are seen as a way to thwart an enemy. While they have not yet been used in warfare, the development of such missiles by the US, Russia, India and China has raised fears of a new arms race.
Analysts warn that their deployment will be catastrophic and in the worst case scenario, will make the Earth’s low orbit so cluttered with debris that the satellites are unable to function.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/nov/30/astronauts-face-higher-debris-risk-in-spacewalk-to-replace-iss-antenna
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]