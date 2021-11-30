American woman found dead in Mexico hotel room while on vacation





A Washington woman was found dead in a hotel room in Mexico while on vacation with her boyfriend, her family said.

Sativa Transue, 28, from Milton, Wash., Was with her boyfriend in Cancun, Mexico for the Thanksgiving vacation when she passed away.

Her sister, Mykayla Bolieu, said she and others became concerned when a flurry of Sativa messages were sent to their phones on Friday, just hours before her body was found.

Messages were sent from Sativa’s phone on Friday saying she had had an altercation and stitches were needed, Mykayla said in a GoFundMe page.

She added that friends and family got worried when they didn’t hear from Sativa the next morning.

Concerned about the nature of the lyrics, Sativa’s friends contacted the Milton Police Department.

Mykayla told KHQ: “We are so, so grateful for them [Sativa’s friends]. They then went to the FBI with everything Sativa told them that night. They have such a good heart and we cannot thank them enough. “

She claimed the family were called by the U.S. Consulate at 9 a.m. on Saturday, who said Sativa was found dead in her hotel room.

Mykayla told the network: “At this point they weren’t sure what had happened, but since then her death has been deemed a homicide.

“We will not have an official cause of death until a family member is there to facilitate on our behalf. With COVID, and this being a crime in a foreign country, everything is moving slowly.”

On a GoFundMe page, Mykayla said, “It was so unexpected. She was fine when I fell asleep on Friday and not when I woke up on Saturday. We want answers and justice for Sativa as well as for everyone who knew her. .

“We need help covering the cost of repatriating his body and belongings to the United States for an autopsy report and a full investigation.”

The statement continued, “We are now finding out that they are adding additional costs because they will only get her to Seattle and then the funeral home that is going to take her has to drive up to her and come back.”

On Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe page to return Transue’s remains to the United States raised $ 19,775 of a goal of $ 40,000.

Transue’s family added that any remaining funds would be donated to a domestic violence charity and concluded, “If anyone is struggling with domestic violence, please contact your loved ones and let them know. don’t wait until it’s too late. “

Newsweek has contacted the FBI in Seattle for comment.

Image of the American police. The police have been in contact with the victim’s family. Getty Images

