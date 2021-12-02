Google will add 5 Stadia Pro games in December 2021





In the final drop of 2021, Stadia Pro is getting six games in a bigger month than usual. This is in close agreement with the last December offer.

Update 12/1: First Game Transformers for December 2021: Battleground, Wreckfest, Destroy All Humans, Falconia: Warrior Edition, Foreclosed are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Next Wednesday, December 1st, the title will be a $ 9.99 / month membership and two new titles (both $ 39.99) will be released directly to Stadia Pro.

Transformers: Battleground. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Autobot have new commanders! Form a team and take part in the battle against Destron … and team up with local multiplayer to get your friends into action.

Wreckfest will also be available on Stadia Pro on December 1st. This action-packed dismantling derby-themed racing game features soft body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics, and a thorough vehicle upgrade. Choose from dismantling derby or more traditional track racing. It’s all about fun, breakneck racing, and over-the-top crashes.

This is followed by Destroy All Humans ($ 39.99), The Falconeer: Warrior Edition ($ 29.99), Foreclosed ($ 19.99), and Little Nightmares (bundle $ 29.99). Unto The End ($ 24.99), which was postponed to October, will also be released on December 10.

Update: Little Nightmares has been removed from the Stadia blog post. Accordingly, we have revised the total number individually and updated the article.

This month, on November 30th, we have one gaming vacation that can be billed to prospective Stadia Pro. Everspace.

The count after addition / subtraction is now 45 titles.

MotoGP20, Wave Break, PGA TOUR 2K21, HITMAN – Complete First Season, Rpublique, Cake Bash, Little Big Workshop, Figment, Destroy All Humans! , Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Journey to the Savage Planet, Episode – Typing Chronicles, Crayta: Premium Edition, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, DIRT 5, Killer Queen Black, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Kemono Heroes, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Heroes Cold Steel III, The Darkside Detective, FLOOR KIDS, Legend of Keepers: Dungeon Manager Career, Street Power Football, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Blue Fire, Moonlighter, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Ark: Survival Evolved, Dreamworks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, Darksiders II Destiny Edition, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Ann To the End, Falconia: Warrior Edition, Hello Engineer, Saints Row IV: Re-election, Wavetail, Transformer: Battlelog UNDS, Wreckfest

The latest Pro title will be released at midnight Pacific Standard Time. You can claim your Stadia Pro December 2021 game by visiting your Android, iOS, or web store. They can join the pro game carousel or find the list manually.

