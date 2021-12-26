The future of work is about people, not technology





According to a World Economic Forum survey, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for digital technology adoption and integration among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, they face many barriers to adopting technology when needed.

According to Forbes, 97% of global enterprises are accelerating the adoption of technology to overcome pandemics, while a forum survey found that only 23% of small businesses were able to allocate resources to new digital tools. rice field. SMEs are still scrambling to meet mandatory health and safety measures, threatening their ability to continue their operations.

Three years ago, the Brazilian government warned of the urgent need to support the modernization and competitiveness of SMEs, said Jeff Merritt, head of urban transformation at the World Economic Forum. The COVID-19 pandemic amplifies these challenges and emphasizes the need for collective action from the public and private sectors around the world.

A better understanding of how COVID-19 is affecting SMEs is crucial to the global economy, said Lucas Kamala, Managing Director of Brazil’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Center. I am.

SMEs make up more than 90% of all companies in the world and are a major driver of social mobility, creating 7 out of 10 jobs. Unfortunately, these companies are struggling to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, jeopardizing their comparisons in the global economy. The pandemic further emphasized the importance of being flexible and agile in business, but these digital restore tools are out of reach.

Erez Zaionce, head of the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Colombia, said the pandemic requires many small businesses to quickly adapt to new realities and adopt technology to keep their businesses running in order to remain relevant. It became clear that there is.

A survey of 141 SMEs from six countries that are part of the World Economic Forum found SMEs in Azerbaijan, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, South Africa and Turkey, especially in integrating digital technology into industry-related business operations. It shows that the demand for is increasing. Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence.

When asked about different use cases, most SMEs are interested in deploying technologies to optimize processes, ensure safety and security, promote quality control, and manage workforce training and collaboration. Was shown. Given the low level of automation and digitization between SMEs, the report suggests a tremendous opportunity for SMEs and digital solution providers to work together.

Despite growing interest in digital technology, only 23% of SMEs surveyed say that the changes brought about by the pandemic have helped accelerate their digitalization goals. While some of this investment has been shelved due to the economic impact of the pandemic, research shows that barriers continue to exist for the wider adoption of technology among SMEs. This includes limited availability, access to financial resources, and a lack of skilled workforce and infrastructure to support digitization.

Policy makers play a key role in reducing barriers, coordinating incentives for different stakeholders, and creating an environment that leads to widespread adoption and deeper integration of digital technology among SMEs. Not only can this save jobs, but it can also create new jobs by creating a collaborative environment to raise awareness, support skill development, provide financial support, and promote widespread adoption of technology. increase.

One of the priority directions for C4IR Kazakhstan is the implementation of IoT in various sectors of the economy, said Pavel Koktyshev, Deputy Head of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center in Kazakhstan. The center has already partnered with regional leaders and continues to work on creating a regulated environment and a favorable ecosystem. These initiatives are effective on a national scale and provide significant support for the recovery and sustainable development of SMEs after a pandemic.

