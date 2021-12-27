Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)-Microsoft joins GM, Google and others to cancel face-to-face participation in CES due to heightened threat from Omicron





Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has joined the list of companies switching to virtual participation in the world’s largest annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas due to the growing number of Omicron cases.

What Happened: Microsoft decided not to participate directly in CES 2022 and instead have a digital presence, The Verge reported, citing a spokesman for the company.

Microsoft has joined the legacy car maker General Motors (NYSE: GM), tech giant Google’s parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and decided to avoid direct participation this year. ..

GM CEO Mary Barra was scheduled to announce the new fully electric Silverado pickup at the event on January 5th and was scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the event. Detroit-based automakers are, in effect, sticking to the plan.

Google’s self-driving unit Waymo also announced Thursday that it will skip CES in early January.

Because the safety and well-being of our team is our number one priority, Waymo has made a strict decision not to participate directly in CES’22 based on the rapidly evolving COVID infection rate. Aiming to effectively participate in CES related events https://t.co/2BBmwYeQWk

— Waymo (@Waymo) December 23, 2021

Several other companies have canceled their face-to-face presence at the event, including Meta Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to Reuters. ..

CES 2022 starts on January 5th and ends on January 8th. Last year’s show was an “all-digital experience” with no direct participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

next? : The organizer of the annual show said in a Twitter post that it offers people who can’t attend directly the option to experience the show digitally.

More than 2,200 companies have been confirmed to participate directly in CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Our focus continues to convene the technology industry and empower those who cannot participate directly to experience the magic of CES digitally.

-CES (@CES) December 24, 2021

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 causes global horror due to its rapid spread nature, leading to new travel and other restrictions in many countries. Omicron variants were first detected in Hong Kong and South Africa last month.

Price Behavior: Microsoft shares closed at $ 334.69 on Thursday, up 0.45%.

Photo: Courtesy of ces.tech

