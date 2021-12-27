Myrtle Beach International Airport remains busy with the end of Christmas





MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach International Airport remained busy a day after Christmas as travelers arrived in the middle of one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Throughout the day MYR saw people doing the packing and people greeting family members along with long TSA lines. As traffic increases, the airport is encouraging passengers to arrive at least two hours before the flight. MYR said it has seen a 73% increase in seats on departing flights this holiday season compared to last year. University of Carolina’s student and women basketball player Arin Freeman was like many others during the holiday weekend who traveled to spend time with family. I wish I had another week, but I left it all while I was there. I was grateful I was able to come back at all, Freeman said. Brali Simmons, a Freeman teammate, was in a similar situation after coming from Memphis after visiting her family. It was really family time because I was away for a long time and it was longer for me this time. So it was more about watching movies, eating and cooking. Things like that, Simmons said. For others, celebrating a warmer Christmas in Myrtle Beach was an unusual experience for travelers like Cardaja Hirkins. It was really weird because I never celebrated Christmas when it was hot. So no snow or coat was really weird, she said. Hirkins’s vacations were varied, but left her with a unique view to share when she returned home. Maybe I liked the beach more even though we didn’t stay that long. I liked it a lot. It was really soothing. she said. The FlightAware website said nearly 700 flights to the U.S. were canceled and another 1,300 delayed across the country Sunday due to personnel and other COVID-19-related issues. MYR did not struggle with cancellations or delays for Sunday. Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

