Virginia COVID-19 hospitalization exceeded more than 2,600 on Monday, January 3, 2022





Richmond, Virginia-According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA), Virginia has seen an increase in hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

According to VHHA, 2,611 patients are currently positive or have pending test results in the hospital, up from 2,405 (+206) on Sunday. Of these patients, 2,339 (+190) have been infected with COVID-19 and 272 (+16) have withheld testing, officials said.

The current 7-day moving average of VHHA for COVID-19 hospitalization is at 2,216 as of Monday. This is an increase of 338 from 1,878 on Friday.

VHHA reported that a total of 78,793 inpatients with COVID-19 were discharged. This is an increase from 78,546 (+247) patients since yesterday’s update.

The data look at COVID-19 recovery rates in Virginia. Although the data are not accurate recovery statistics, the discharge category, which is updated daily, shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA’s online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on federal COVID-19 hospitalizations, ventilator usage, and current bed availability.

VHHA collects and collates data provided by member hospitals as part of its COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

Virginia citizens over the age of 5 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccine Finder to find a specific vaccine available near you, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

People are considered fully vaccinated:

Two weeks after the second inoculation of a two-dose series such as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine such as the Johnson & Johnsons Janssen vaccine.

What you can and should not do once you are completely vaccinated.

How to protect yourself and others when you are completely vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing illness. Based on what we know about the COVID-19 vaccine, fully vaccinated people can start some things they stopped because of the pandemic.

I was still learning how the vaccine affects the spread of COVID-19. After complete vaccination with COVID-19, precautions should be taken, such as wearing a mask, 6 feet away from others, and avoiding crowds and poor ventilation in public places.

These recommendations will help you make decisions about your daily activities after being fully vaccinated. They are not for the medical field.

Click here for more information about the Virginia Department of Health.

